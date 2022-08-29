ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Liarx_0hZgPWvU00

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening.

At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County.

Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.

The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township.

According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot.

All suspects were taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Comments / 2

Related
13abc.com

New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
City
Fenton, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
WYANDOTTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman over the weekend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.Deontae Antoine Close, 31, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm in the death of 33-year-old Dede Ricks, of Ohio.Close was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $500,000/10% bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and will not be allowed to possess weapons.Prosecutor Kym Worthy the incident is the "second trans murder in less than two weeks." Worthy said the two cases do not appear to be related."We have...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death

DETROIT (AP) — A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire, witnesses told a TV station. “He scattered like a jack rabbit,” Wallace Pleasant told WXYZ-TV. Three people were killed over roughly two hours early Sunday. The 19-year-old suspect remained in custody Tuesday while police and prosecutors prepared to file charges Wednesday. The suspect shot a fourth person, an 80-year-old man who was walking his dog, according to police. He survived.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Resident finds man's body floating in Oakland County lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found floating in an Oakland County lake early Thursday morning.According to Waterford Police, a resident found the body at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.The victim has not been identified but is believed to be in his 20s. The cause of death was not immediately known.If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Waterford Police at 248-674-0351.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren woman charged in car crash that killed 1, injured another

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Warren has been charged in a car crash that killed one woman and injured a man in Detroit.Shacuria Latrice Nicholson, 20, has been charged in connection to a crash that killed Lorena Washington, 43, and non-fatally injured a 61-year-old man, both of Detroit.   The incident happened at about 12:58 a.m. on Aug. 28. Officials say Nicholson allegedly was driving westbound on Mack Avenue, approaching Field Street, when she struck the two victims, who were crossing the street.Medics transported the victims to a local hospital.Washington succumbed to her injuries later that day.Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Shacuria Latrice Nicholson with one count of operating while license – causing death, one count of operating while license suspended – causing serious injury, one count of moving violation – causing death, one count of moving violating – causing serious impairment, and one count of minor operating with any blood alcohol content.  
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy