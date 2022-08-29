Read full article on original website
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Old Dominion RB Elijah Davis suspended ahead of season opener against Virginia Tech
Old Dominion has suspended senior running back Elijah Davis for the season opener against Virginia Tech, the school announced on Wednesday. Davis has since been removed from the official Old Dominion roster for the 2022 season. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Davis was suspended for a violation of team rules. The...
ESPN FPI predicts Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion winner
After spending three decades as an assistant coach, Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk. The first-year head coach will be looking to improve upon Virginia Tech’s 6-7 record, which includes a 54-10 blowout loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hokies (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
All-time high | Over 110,000 people traveled on Amtrak's Virginia routes in July
NORFOLK, Va. — More than 110,000 people traveled on Amtrak train routes in Virginia in July, an all-time high and a sign that more people are using public transportation to travel. The July 2022 ridership is a 28.9% increase from June 2022 and 19.8% increase from July 2019, before...
Top 25 golf courses in Virginia, according to Tripadvisor
These are the highest-rated golf courses in Virginia, according to contributors on Tripadvisor.
Local Peanut Farmer’s “Shocking” Methods
Fourth-generation, Southampton County farmer Elisha Barnes’ passion for doing things the old-fashioned way landed him a partnership with Hubbard Peanut Company for the country’s only single-original peanut line. I had no time to accept another writing assignment. Deadlines loomed, social obligations tugged. Then I heard about fourth-generation, Southampton...
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk
A tree trimming truck overturned in Suffolk Monday afternoon.
Charges pending after 16-vehicle crash in Downtown Tunnel
Video shot inside the Downtown Tunnel shows the chaos that unfolded after a crash that involved 16 vehicles this past weekend.
Unique Va. Community’s Guinea Jubilee Returns
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Guinea Jubilee sponsored by the Guinea Heritage Association is scheduled to return on Sept. 23-24 in Bena, Virginia on the Abingdon Ruritan Club grounds. The 41st Guinea Jubilee returns this year and will be part of a monthlong Guinea Heritage Month,...
Stihl hires HR exec from HII
Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc. has named Melody Doleman as its new vice president of human resources, effective Sept. 6. She will be responsible for overall strategic management of human resources for the chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Stihl employs more than 3,000 workers in the United States and supplies the majority of Stihl products for the U.S. market, as well as components and products for 80 markets around the world.
Police Respond to Fatal Traffic Crash
On Aug. 31 at approximately 7:51 a.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon and a 2017 Hyundai Accent on Humelsine Parkway West at the Olde Towne Road Overpass. The 2008 Hyundai Tiburon was traveling East on Humelsine Parkway when it crossed in center median and entered Humelsine Road West travel lanes in front of the 2017 Hyundai Accent.
‘Senior Wednesdays’ returns to Virginia Zoo; guests 62 and older get free admission
Senior Wednesdays are coming back to the Virginia Zoo.
Neighbors react after fire destroys restaurant at Buckroe Shopping Center
Hampton Firefighters responded to a large fire at a restaurant in the Pembroke and Old Buckroe area Wednesday afternoon.
Four residents displaced after Virginia Beach two-story house fire
According to officials, crews responded to the 3900 block of Morning Light Lane at 5:54 p.m., on Tuesday.
Block-buy for new aircraft carriers will save taxpayers billions of dollars
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Purchasing aircraft carriers two-at-a-time saves taxpayers' money. The Navy in 2019 said that the "block-buy" for the future carriers Enterprise (CVN-80) and Doris Miller (CVN-81) will lead to savings of about $4 billion over the life of the program. When the deal was reached, Newport...
Student arrested for reports of making threats of violence in Gloucester school
A 13-year-old student was arrested Thursday for reports of making threats of school violence in Gloucester.
