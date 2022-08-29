ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion winner

After spending three decades as an assistant coach, Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk. The first-year head coach will be looking to improve upon Virginia Tech’s 6-7 record, which includes a 54-10 blowout loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
NORFOLK, VA
CBS Sports

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7 The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hokies (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.
NORFOLK, VA
Hampton, VA
Virginia State
Hampton, VA
Virginia Sports
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

'Flurona' hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
Justin Bonsignore
Doug Coby
Tommy Baldwin
Jake Johnson
Jimmy Blewett
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Peanut Farmer's "Shocking" Methods

Fourth-generation, Southampton County farmer Elisha Barnes’ passion for doing things the old-fashioned way landed him a partnership with Hubbard Peanut Company for the country’s only single-original peanut line. I had no time to accept another writing assignment. Deadlines loomed, social obligations tugged. Then I heard about fourth-generation, Southampton...
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Unique Va. Community's Guinea Jubilee Returns

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Guinea Jubilee sponsored by the Guinea Heritage Association is scheduled to return on Sept. 23-24 in Bena, Virginia on the Abingdon Ruritan Club grounds. The 41st Guinea Jubilee returns this year and will be part of a monthlong Guinea Heritage Month,...
BENA, VA
Virginia Business

Stihl hires HR exec from HII

Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc. has named Melody Doleman as its new vice president of human resources, effective Sept. 6. She will be responsible for overall strategic management of human resources for the chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Stihl employs more than 3,000 workers in the United States and supplies the majority of Stihl products for the U.S. market, as well as components and products for 80 markets around the world.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
jamescitycountyva.gov

Police Respond to Fatal Traffic Crash

On Aug. 31 at approximately 7:51 a.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon and a 2017 Hyundai Accent on Humelsine Parkway West at the Olde Towne Road Overpass. The 2008 Hyundai Tiburon was traveling East on Humelsine Parkway when it crossed in center median and entered Humelsine Road West travel lanes in front of the 2017 Hyundai Accent.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Sports

