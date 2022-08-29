Stephen King is a remarkably prolific writer, and his skill for ideation is so powerful that sometimes he has been known to give story prompts away for free. Twitter has proven a great vehicle for this, as has shared ideas with his followers like I, Jason (a Friday The 13th sequel with the killer as the protagonist), and Predator vs. Children Of The Corn (which is exactly what it sounds like). His latest pitch isn’t a sequel to an established franchise, but that no less makes me want to see it happen, as it sounds like an excellent premise for an end-of-summer slasher: Slaybor Day.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO