Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.

Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.

Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.

David Wright
3d ago

can you imagine in the plane how small that pond probably looked and impossible to hit? And slowly descending until splash down? May you rest in peace sir or ma'am

Roy Schnug
3d ago

I did it last summer. first and only time. in random. first chute got tangled up. had to release it and use the reserve chute to get to the ground. safe landing. but it's off my bucket list. and it was the most exhilarating ride of my life! but once was enough...

Dale Klemens
3d ago

Prayers for the family....Don't do what your talents Dont permit. As an airborne Ranger we don't jump if conditions are bad...Also we run a reserve and use canopy. We can controll where are DZ is...Maybe he should of stayed home.PRAYERS FOR HIM AND HIS FAMILY.. Adrenaline will kill you.

