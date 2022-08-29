MAGA lawmakers are pushing for an anti-Biden oversight blitz as Republicans show little sign of plans to work with the White House and Democrats

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy presides over a news conference about the Save Our Sequoias Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan are hashing out an oversight-heavy agenda for 2023.

They say Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has come around to their way of thinking.

McCarthy has yet to unveil a reelection blueprint of his own two months before the midterms.

House Republicans most closely aligned with former President Donald Trump are leapfrogging over pending midterm marching orders from their own party leaders by mapping out a 2023 agenda focused on retaliatory investigations rather than legislating.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida recently said that he and House Freedom Caucus chair Jim Jordan envision unleashing every congressional panel against perceived foes ranging from Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's scandal-plagued son, to wokeism, should they reclaim control of the chamber this fall.

"We have to convert every single committee to an oversight committee," Gaetz told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Rather than settle for one high-profile operation like the January 6 select committee, Gaetz said he and Jordan want the House's nearly two dozen standing committees settling political scores simultaneously — and they're pretty sure McCarthy is on board. "We've heard Kevin McCarthy dovetail into that thinking quite nicely."

The armchair quarterbacking by the two comes as McCarthy, currently the House GOP minority leader, waits to hear back from his team about fashioning a cogent reelection message.

McCarthy last summer asked seven task force leaders to craft " 10 commandments " House Republicans would follow in the majority, an assignment that's reportedly now due next month .

While their legislative to-do list remains under wraps, House Republicans have been broadcasting their investigatory vengeance plans for months. Their primary targets include January 6 committee members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , law enforcement officials , and anyone who has ever upset the embattled former president.