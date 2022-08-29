ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Wendy's changed the hair color on its redheaded mascot to gray for its Canadian Twitter account in support of a TV journalist who says she lost her job after she let her hair go gray

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKLXA_0hZgPDOv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IF2PX_0hZgPDOv00
Wendy's sign.

Dan Tian/Xinhua/Getty Images

  • Wendy's mascot is known for her red pigtails, but the Canadian branch has changed her hair to gray.
  • The tweet is a response to a Canadian journalist who said her contract ended after keeping her hair gray.
  • Wendy's Canada shared the new mascot saying, "Because a star is a star regardless of hair colour."

The iconic red-headed mascot of fast-food chain Wendy's is sporting gray hair now on the company's Canadian social media sites in support of a TV journalist who lost her job after allowing her hair to go gray.

Last week, the Wendy's Canada Twitter account shared a photo of its mascot with gray hair , and updated its profile picture with the photo.

The tweet says, "Because a star is a star regardless of hair colour," with star emojis. The caption is followed by the hashtags #LisaLaFlamme and #NewProfilePic. Over 46,600 users have liked the tweet.

The tweet is in support of Canadian TV journalist, Lisa LaFlamme, who worked at Bell Media, one of Canada's leading media companies , for over 30 years.

In a video statement from LaFlamme shared on her Twitter, LaFlamme said on June 29 that she was told that Bell Media was ending her contract due to a "business decision."

"I was blindsided, and am still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," LaFlamme said, adding that she was asked to keep the news "confidential from my colleagues and the public," until the specifics of the decision were resolved.

"At 58, I still thought I'd have a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives," LaFlamme said. "Instead I leave CTV humbled by the people who put their faith in me to tell their story."

In a statement shared on LinkedIn , Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of Bell Media, addressed the criticism of the company for firing LaFlamme.

"There is certainly no denying that Lisa LaFlamme has made an important contribution to Canadian news for three decades," Bibic said. "Since Bell Media's decision to end her contract, there has been heavy criticism. The narrative has been that Lisa's age, gender or grey hair played into the decision. I am satisfied that this is not the case and wanted to make sure you heard it from me."

Bibic wrote that he couldn't say more about the company's decision to fire LaFlamme, but is "bound by a mutual separation agreement negotiated with Lisa." Bell Media is making an independent review of the situation, Bibic said.

A spokesperson for Bell Media told Insider the company will not be commenting further.

In his LinkedIn post, Bibic also addressed the leave of Michael Melling, vice president of national news, "who has been the subject of various allegations."

According to The Globe and Mail, Melling had asked about LaFlemme's gray hair, and it was him who told LaFlemme her contract with the company was ending.

"Michael is on leave effective immediately, pending the outcome of the workplace review that is proceeding," Bibic said.

Wendy's did not respond immediately to an Insider request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 15

♡ Pamela ♡
3d ago

There are young women dying their hair platinum gray. It's a beautiful color to me. I see nothing wrong with her hair color. Why does everything have to be about image?

Reply(1)
4
Shown Pullen
3d ago

I would read your contract conditions again. That could mean a lawsuit. If nothing states the color of your hair has to be a specific color, well.

Reply
5
Related
TODAY.com

Firing of Canadian news anchor, reportedly due to gray hair, sparks controversy

The firing of Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News has sparked controversy online and companies to make statements on aging. LaFlamme, who was chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV, according to an Aug. 15 release. Prior to serving as an anchor, the 58-year-old was a national affairs correspondent.
WORLD
Scary Mommy

The Wendy’s Mascot Goes Gray In A Stand Against Ageism

In Canada, the Wendy’s mascot has ditched the logo’s iconic bright red hair for gray locks in support of one of the country’s veteran broadcast journalists. Last Tuesday, the fast food chain posted a new profile picture for its Canada Twitter account, with Wendy’s fiery red pigtails swapped for a sophisticated gray shade. “Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic” the brand captioned the new image.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Laflamme
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Hair Colour#Grey Hair#Gray Hair#Canadian#Bell Media
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Canada
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

595K+
Followers
39K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy