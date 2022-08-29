Missoula Makers Collective goes from studios to storefronts

MISSOULA - Missoula is known for its art scene.

From painted alleys to local storefronts and markets the Garden City provides a place for local makers to sell their creations.

It's a business founded by makers for makers to help grow passion projects into full-time gigs.

“But it’s been so cool to see it grow,” said Missoula Makers Collective co-owner Rachel Cowan.

Their markets started small but quickly grew to a community of over 100 local makers in the span of just a couple of months.

“It’s emotional in so many ways," Cowan told MTN News. "And whenever we get to the point where we realize what we are doing, like, it is a very big moment.”

You can now find the Missoula Makers Collective selling local artists' work in a storefront at Pearl Boba Tea.

“It is kind of crazy to think that eight months ago we were doing little, like 10-person markets, and now we are in this,” said Missoula Makers Collective co-founder Bailey Durnell.

The space was made possible because of the summer market booth fees and the Collective pays a portion of rent to Pearl Boba Tea.

Cowan and Durnell describe the partnership with Pearl Boba Tea as a “big sister, little sister.”

It's a testament to how Missoula small businesses support other small businesses.

Of course, growth is on their mind, but for now, Cowan and Durnell are happy to have a space to continue to support local makers.

“Hosting more classes and then continuing to get makers in this space, interacting together, you know, doing that knowledge sharing and friendship building and those things that sustain us,” said Durnell.

The Missoula Makers Collective's next market will take place on Sept. 2 at their new location.