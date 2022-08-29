Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Woman With Tiger Woods Watching Serena Williams
Tiger Woods is watching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player ever, is in the second round of the U.S. Open. She's currently playing at Arthur Ashe, with the match airing on ESPN. Woods is one of several celebrities in attendance. Woods...
‘I just don’t have the same feeling’: Naomi Osaka’s shocking admission after US Open upset loss to Danielle Collins
Naomi Osaka lost in a US Open stunner on Tuesday, as she was bested in straight sets in her first-round match against Danielle Collins. Osaka, who took two extended mental health breaks last year, has now been ousted in the first round in back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments. Clearly, she is not 100 percent mentally. That […] The post ‘I just don’t have the same feeling’: Naomi Osaka’s shocking admission after US Open upset loss to Danielle Collins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Serena Williams assured reporters that the mid-match bathroom break that sparked her US Open comeback 'wasn't number 2'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
Look: Tiger Woods' Reaction To Serena Shot Goes Viral
Serena Williams is moving on. The legendary tennis player won her second round match on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open. Williams had some big-time celebrities in attendance on Wednesday, including Tiger Woods. Woods had a great reaction to one of Williams' winning shots on Wednesday night. That was pretty...
Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win
Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
Rafael Nadal hit out at John McEnroe after the tennis commentator once again accused the star of getting preferential treatment from umpires
McEnroe told Insider earlier this year he believes Nadal "gets away with more" because he is such a great player.
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
Golf Digest
LIV golfer Martin Kaymer says he won't play at BMW PGA Championship because of potential player friction
BOLTON, Mass. — Martin Kaymer is one of 19 LIV golfers listed on the DP World Tour website as being in the field at next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. But with the anticipated tension between the players who have jumped to the rival Saudi-backed league competing alongside members of the former European Tour’s in their flagship event, held nearby the tour’s headquarters, the two-time major champion has decided not to play.
GOLF・
John McEnroe Reveals His Athlete Comparison For Serena Williams
As Serena Williams gets set to play in her final major tournament, former player and analyst John McEnroe was asked about her legacy. He made an interesting comparison when talking about how Williams will be remembered in the game of tennis. McEnroe said she's on the level of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady in terms of her on-court success and business savvy.
Tennis-Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal overcame a horrid start and a bloody nose to beat Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-4 6-2 6-1 and reach the third round of the U.S Open on Thursday. The veteran Italian came out flying to build a set and a 4-2 lead as Nadal struggled to find a rhythm, raising the possibility of an upset like the one Fognini memorably pulled off against the Spaniard at Arthur Ashe Stadium seven years ago.
What time is Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit? How to watch US Open match online and on TV today
Serena Williams could be playing in the US Open for the final time tonight as the 23-time grand slam champion takes on the world No 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round.On what is expected to be her final tournament appearance before retirement, Williams defeated Danka Kovinic 6-3 6-3 in what was an electric atmosphere in New York on Arthur Ashe.FOLLOW LIVE: US Open coverage as Andy Murray faces Emilio Nava in the second roundBut Williams is set for a tougher challenge against the tournament’s second seed Kontaveit - although despite her high ranking the Estonian has not progressed...
Nick Kyrgios complained that a spectator was smoking marijuana during his second round US Open win
After his win over Benjamin Bonzi, Nick Kyrgios told reporters the smoke was affecting him because he is a "heavy asthmatic."
Serena Williams's Response to Post-Match Question Goes Viral
After a big win Thursday night, the 23-time major winner had a laugh in the post-match interview.
Boxing Scene
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Tennis: Raducanu's U.S. Open title defence ends in first round
NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu, who made a dream run to the U.S. Open title last year, suffered a nightmare 6-3 6-3 first round loss to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on Tuesday as the clock finally struck midnight on an improbable tennis fairytale.
FOX Sports
Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all out in US Open 1st round
NEW YORK (AP) — The welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday afternoon were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Nor was the result. Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her...
Now snooker is in the frame: Female star demands trans competitors are banned after first transgender player to win a women’s ranking tournament
A transgender snooker champion has become the latest to face calls to be banned from her sport after a significant win. Jamie Hunter, 25, of Widnes, Cheshire, is the first transwoman to win a ranking tournament on the women's circuit with a 4-1 score against Rebecca Kenna in Seattle. Now,...
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 4 schedule including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie
The US Open continues today with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Cameron Norrie all in second-round action in New York.British No 1 Norrie is among the contenders for the men’s title in Flushing Meadows and the Wimbledon semi-finalist will look to build on his impressive win over Benoit Paire against Joao Sousa. Dan Evans is also in action against the Australian James Duckworth.Nadal survived an early scare on Tuesday to improve his grand slam record this season to 20-0 with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over Rinky Hijikata. The Spaniard now faces Fabio Fognini, who beat Nadal at...
Elliott: 'It's been a hell of a ride': John McEnroe reflects on his life as tennis' bad boy
John McEnroe cringes at some of the moments that made him famous, particularly his behavior toward officials during his tennis heyday, in a new documentary.
