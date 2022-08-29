Read full article on original website
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — First $1,657 September payment to drop soon – experts predict $167 increase
SOCIAL Security benefits might increase by as much as $167, according to the most recent estimates for the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The range of adjustments predicted by experts is 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent. The payment would increase by slightly over $167 if inflation is strong and the...
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay users $3M after 'falsely' claiming they were pre-approved
Credit Karma is in hot water. The FTC has ordered the company to pay $3 million, alleging they 'falsely' claimed that were pre-approved.
Wall Street climbs after jobs report rekindles hopes of smaller rate hikes
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell in afternoon trading on Friday as investors digested mixed jobs data, while renewed concerns over the European gas crisis prompted investors to sell equities heading into a long weekend.
