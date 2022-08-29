Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #6
AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let’s find out. To catch up, read our review of Immortal X-Men #5.
Marvel Preview: All-Out Avengers #1
INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX! An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible.
‘X-Men’ #14 is the X-Men in their element
Judgment Day continues on, and X-Men #14 is another issue of the X-Men at battle with the Celestials. The issue does a great job of dealing with its themes and with balancing its team roster, for the most part. When Duggan started his X-Men run, oftentimes it felt like the...
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2
The Celestials said “Correct excess deviation.” Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?. Written by: Kieron Gillen. Art by: Guiu Vilanova, Dijjo Lima. Cover by: Esad Ribic. Page...
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
Marvel First Look: Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades #1
Out September 28th, Marvel Comics has released an advance look at Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades! Retailers have until August 29th to put their orders in. Here are the stories that await in this year’s issue:. Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza and superstar artist Paco Medina take to the stars in...
Marvel Preview: Deadpool: Bad Blood #4
The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man’s motivations—not to mention his startling true identity—what does that mean for Deadpool? Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows—and bullets—with Domino? Isn’t she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld’s ultimate Deadpool story!
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
‘Amazing Fantasy’ #1000 uses Spider-Man to hit you in the feels
It’s Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary this year, and there’s no better way to celebrate the character than with an extra-sized Amazing Fantasy #1000 issue. Spidey’s first appearance was in Amazing Fantasy #15, so Marvel is fudging the numbers a bit, jumping ahead to the 1,000th issue and featuring some of comics’ greatest creators. Dan Slott also returns to write the webhead, along with Jonathan Hickman, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Michael Cho, and Kurt Busiek, to name a few. The question is, is this anthology truly a celebration of Spider-Man you should pick up, or a celebration that misses the mark?
‘Silk Vol. 2: Age of the Witch’ review: The Amazing not-Spider-Man
At some point this last Summer, a prompt tweet crossed my feed that was asking what five characters one would choose to “rebuild that comic universe” and it got me thinking: why do we need Spider-Man anymore? Now, I love the guy, probably my favorite superhero ever, just a real top-tier guy, lotta great stories about him. But, we’ve kinda moved beyond him at this point, especially given the cyclical nature of the stories about him.
DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #4
It’s Zillah versus Nubia for the power of Sekhmet! Once upon a time they were allies, but now they have been driven apart by a vindictive goddess. Can these women find peace and understanding in time to realize the real danger in front of them? Or is this the end of Nubia’s reign for good? Find out in the final issue of our miniseries!
Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #4
The final, hallucinatory issue of this hard-hitting series explores Moon Knight’s psyche in haunting black, white and red! Moon Knight’s greatest battle is with himself in a story by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins. Nadia Shammas and Dante Bastianoni pit Khonshu’s avatar against a rival god. And Paul Azaceta gives us a cat’s-eye view of the life of Marvel’s nocturnal avenger!
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #4
Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn’t your average HR rep. She’s much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.
Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more fight vampires in ‘Unforgiven’ one-shot event in 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed an epic one-shot event that is kicking off in 2023 called Unforgiven, with the first issue Unforgiven: Spider-Man kicking things off. A band of vampires needs to be stopped by The Forgiven, team of unlikely superheroes that debuted in 2011’s Fear Itself: Hulk vs. Dracula. Written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Sid Kotian, the three-part story will reintroduce these strange heroes and see them make big waves across the Marvel Universe, interacting with the likes of the X-Men, Spider-Man, and, the team’s inspiration, Captain America.
‘Rings of Power’ cast reveal secrets, details about new show
Amazon Studios has launched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings which take place long before “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” films and books. It’s a television production of epic proportions, with...
DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #5
The Clockwork Killer’s identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!. Flashpoint Beyond #5. Writers: Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams. Artists:...
Altitude Acquired Georgia Oakley’s Feature ‘Blue Jean’ For U.K., Ireland – Global Bulletin
ACQUISITION Altitude has acquired Georgia Oakley’s feature “Blue Jean” for distribution in the U.K. and Ireland. The film, from U.K./French outfit Film Constellation, is headed to Venice, Toronto and the BFI’s London Film Festival this fall. It will premiere in Venice on Sept. 3. In “Blue Jean,” Rosy McEwen (“Vesper”) stars as lesbian P.E. teacher Jean, who lives against the backdrop of the 1980s U.K. where being gay is still stigmatised. When a new girl arrives at the school, Jean finds herself facing a crisis that will challenge her to her core. Hélène Sifre’s Kleio Films produced the feature with backing by BBC Film...
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
Marvel Preview: Black Panther #9
“RANGE WARS” PART ONE! Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn’t convinced T’Challa’s head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T’Challa will be tested like never before!
Jennifer Lawrence's 'Causeway' to premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4
Apple TV+ has announced release dates for Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming film "Causeway," as well as their Louis Armstrong documentary.
