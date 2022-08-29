Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom announced a major escalation in Moscow’s energy war with Western Europe on Friday by saying the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which increases the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The decision was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a harsh winter ahead, which also includes rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO