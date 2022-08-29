ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins

Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
VIDALIA, GA
Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in Coffee County murder

DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla

One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
OCILLA, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
DOUGLAS, GA
live5news.com

Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

BREAKING: Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County jury convicted Marc Wilson of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was facing felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges but was convicted on a lesser charge.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
CHARLESTON, SC
douglasnow.com

Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication

Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
AMBROSE, GA

