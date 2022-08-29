Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins
Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder
On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
11-year-old Ga. boy steals truck, leads officers on high-speed chase topping 100mph, police say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A 11-year-old Georgia boy led police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph before crashing the car, according to WTOC. Hinesville police said a boy took a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from an address in Fort Stewart and drove into Hinesville Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
wfxl.com
One arrested for drugs, traffic violations in Ocilla
One person is in custody following a traffic stop in Ocilla Wednesday. In the early morning hours on August 31, the Irwin County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of Ocilla. Deputies say that the vehicle failed to stop and drove north. Georgia...
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
Georgia jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court.
douglasnow.com
Judge denies sentence reduction motion for man who beat woman with baseball bat
Last week, a motion asking for a reduction in the sentence of John Daniel, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery last year, was denied by a Superior Court judge. Daniel recently just entered into his second year of a 15-year prison term for the offense. Daniel was arrested...
WJCL
BREAKING: Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County jury convicted Marc Wilson of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was facing felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges but was convicted on a lesser charge.
Family friends remember couple killed in James Island Connector motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Murrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with […]
abcnews4.com
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
Arrest made in case of 80-year-old Georgia man found dead in fire
DOUGLAS — The GBI Douglas Office has arrested 52-year-old James Schmit, of Douglas, in connection with the death of 80-year-old John Lark Conley. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in...
WJCL
Baxley man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old
BAXLEY, Ga. — A Baxley man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the recent shooting death of a 26-year-old. On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicated...
douglasnow.com
Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication
Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
WTGS
Additional defendants charged for COVID-19 relief fraud in Southern District of Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Six additional defendants were charged with illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Since the passage of the CARES Act in March 2020, the Southern District of Georgia has charged almost 40 defendants for fraudulently obtaining funds.
Telfair County woman gets 5 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia, 34-year-old Shakeena Hamilton was sentenced...
News4Jax.com
Brunswick woman sentenced to federal prison in prescription drug trafficking conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 49-year-old Glynn County woman was sentenced to just over three years in federal prison after she admitted to her role in a conspiracy to use false prescriptions to obtain thousands of pills, including opioids, to distribute on the street. Teresa Hickman, of Brunswick, was sentenced...
