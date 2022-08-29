I would like to bring this to the attention of everyone who uses the many bike/walking paths and trails in our area. I witnessed a situation two weeks ago which thankfully did not result in death or injury but easily could have. A man riding his bike crossed Drahner Road near Chirco Drive on the bike path at approx 5:30 p.m., on a weekday, completely ignoring the stop sign posted on the trail before the road and the crossing signal. Not only did he not stop, slow down or even look to see if any traffic was approaching, he was also wearing headphones. I suspect the driver nearest to him when he crossed had an adrenaline moment. (I sure would have!) The speed limit on this section of road is 40 m.p.h.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO