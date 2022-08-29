Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Oxford Leader
Singers preparing for Christmas, looking for more voices
It’s still only August, but the ladies of the Classic Chorale are gearing up for a holiday season of singing. According to group member Pat McGowan the Classic Chorale are a group of women “who love to sing 3 part harmony.” The community chorus has members from Oxford, Lake Orion, Hadley, Ortonville and other surrounding towns and has been singing for the last 40 years. They meet/practice every Tuesday evening, from 7 to 8:30 at the Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Rd.
Oxford Leader
What goes up, must come down
Not every kid in Oxford started school on Aug. 24. On that day, five-year-old Bane McDaniel and his father Jacob spent the morning playing at Kids Kingdom at Seymour Lake Township Park. “This is one of his favorite places,” Jacob said. Little Bane liked his photo taken and like to show how good he was at climbing up the ladder. Photo by D. Rush.
Oxford Leader
November 2 General Election will have area residents running
Locals seeking office here, for county and state seats. It’s only two months away. Aside from national and state issues, the Nov. 2 General Election has a number of locals running for state and county offices, local races and propositions. Here’s what we gleaned from the Oakland County Clerk’s “election” web page, and what you can expect to see on your ballots.
Oxford Leader
Public Notice: Addison Township
Proposed Community Park, Recreation, Open Space, and Greenway Master Plan. Please be advised as ordered from the Park Chairs; The Addison Township Park. Committee will hold a Public Hearing at the regular scheduled meeting on October 3,. 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Watershed Preserve East Arnold Schoolhouse, located at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Leader
Be careful when crossing traffic
I would like to bring this to the attention of everyone who uses the many bike/walking paths and trails in our area. I witnessed a situation two weeks ago which thankfully did not result in death or injury but easily could have. A man riding his bike crossed Drahner Road near Chirco Drive on the bike path at approx 5:30 p.m., on a weekday, completely ignoring the stop sign posted on the trail before the road and the crossing signal. Not only did he not stop, slow down or even look to see if any traffic was approaching, he was also wearing headphones. I suspect the driver nearest to him when he crossed had an adrenaline moment. (I sure would have!) The speed limit on this section of road is 40 m.p.h.
Oxford Leader
Library speakers to help community heal
For those who think libraries only have books, think again. Case in point is the Oxford Public Library. Starting in September they will host a two-part series called, “Healing the Community” with two keynote speakers, Gretchen Moran Marsh, Ph.D., and Lee E. Meadows, Ph. D. The speakers will talk about what happened in Oxford and how the community can move forward with “strength and resilience.”
Comments / 0