Sharon Rae Sortwell, age 76, of Baxley died Monday, August 29, 2022 in Brunswick. Ms. Sortwell was born on June 10, 1946 in Batesville, Indiana and has resided in Baxley for the past 33 years. She was employed with Altamaha Home Health and was a CNA for 40 years. Ms. Sortwell was preceded in death by her parents, Ray & Edith Sortwell; a son, William J. Vance; and a granddaughter, Angelina De la Mora.

BAXLEY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO