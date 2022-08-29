Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed .

#30. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (777 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2406 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-1097

#29. The Wild Cow Vegetarian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1896 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2542

#28. Proper Bagel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 2011 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212-4405

#27. The Mockingbird

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 121A 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203-3604

#26. Marsh House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 401 11th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203

#25. Henrietta Red

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2714

#24. Butcher & Bee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 902 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37206

#23. Urban Grub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2506 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2502

#22. Kitchen Notes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (797 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 250 5th Ave S Omni Hotel, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

#21. Saint Anejo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106

#20. Germantown Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2759

#19. Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1904 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-2714

#18. Biscuit Love

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2001 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212-3719

#17. Puckett’s 5th & Church

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,054 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219-2320

#16. The Row Kitchen & Pub

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,607 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 Lyle Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-2303

#15. Milk and Honey Nashvile

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 214 11th Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

#14. BrickTop’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3000 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1318

#13. Pinewood Social

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210-2125

#12. Frothy Monkey

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2509 12th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37204

#11. Biscuit Love

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 316 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4080

#10. The Pancake Pantry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,555 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1796 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3704

#9. Nashville Biscuit House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 805 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-3239

#8. Fido

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1812 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212-3706

#7. The Southern Steak & Oyster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,749 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 150 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2011

#6. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 208 Commerce St, Nashville, TN 37201

#5. Sun Diner Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#4. Sky Blue Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Fatherland St, Nashville, TN 37206-3705

#3. Monell’s Dining & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,640 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1235 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2601

#2. 417 Union

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,020 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 417 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219-1701

#1. The Loveless Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,445 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8400 Tn-100, Nashville, TN 37221-4012

