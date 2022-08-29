Read full article on original website
Vegan Florida mother sentenced to life in prison for starving toddler to death
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A vegan Florida woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O'Leary, 38, who followed a strict vegan diet along with her husband, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O'Leary. Her sentencing in Lee County had previously been postponed four times.
