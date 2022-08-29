Read full article on original website
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia
It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia sees active COVID-19 cases rise, five more deaths
CHARLESTON — Active cases statewide in West Virginia rose by 171 between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Thursday. Active cases were 3,151 on Thursday, compared to 2,980 on Wednesday, according to the state. The state also received 1,109 new cases of the virus since the last update on Wednesday.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
Atlas Obscura
10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia
The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
wfxrtv.com
GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
WDTV
Annual business summit creates conversation around West Virginia’s bright future
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of the 86th Annual Leaders Taking Action Business Summit, held by the West Virginia Chamber, ended with a panel on multi-state collaboration. Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Co-Chair Gayle Manchin moderated the discussion. A main point in Wednesday’s conversation is the work...
