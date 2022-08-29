ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia

West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia

It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
West Virginia sees active COVID-19 cases rise, five more deaths

CHARLESTON — Active cases statewide in West Virginia rose by 171 between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Thursday. Active cases were 3,151 on Thursday, compared to 2,980 on Wednesday, according to the state. The state also received 1,109 new cases of the virus since the last update on Wednesday.
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia

The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
Annual business summit creates conversation around West Virginia’s bright future

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of the 86th Annual Leaders Taking Action Business Summit, held by the West Virginia Chamber, ended with a panel on multi-state collaboration. Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Co-Chair Gayle Manchin moderated the discussion. A main point in Wednesday’s conversation is the work...
