Florida man stabbed by family member after attack over cigarette

Flagler County, FL - A man's been arrested after a fight with a relative over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed by a family member.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Andrew Buckley on charges of domestic violence battery after a fight over a cigarette with a family member on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a Bunnell home around 6 a.m after receiving a 911 call about an attack.

A male relative told authorities he was attacked by Buckley after the two got into an argument over Buckley using a toaster oven to light a cigarette.

Buckley allegedly knocked the man to the floor, punched and bit the victim's neck, before choking him.

A female relative tried to get Buckley to stop, before grabbing a knife and stabbing him in the back.

The woman told authorities Buckley is a known drug user and had been awake for several days prior to the attack.

The woman says she stabbed Buckley because she thought he was going to kill the man he was choking.

Deputies tracked Buckley to a Daytona North home and arrested him.