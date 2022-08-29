ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Florida man stabbed by family member after attack over cigarette

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cli0u_0hZgNlZj00

Flagler County, FL - A man's been arrested after a fight with a relative over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed by a family member.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Andrew Buckley on charges of domestic violence battery after a fight over a cigarette with a family member on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a Bunnell home around 6 a.m after receiving a 911 call about an attack.

A male relative told authorities he was attacked by Buckley after the two got into an argument over Buckley using a toaster oven to light a cigarette.

Buckley allegedly knocked the man to the floor, punched and bit the victim's neck, before choking him.

A female relative tried to get Buckley to stop, before grabbing a knife and stabbing him in the back.

The woman told authorities Buckley is a known drug user and had been awake for several days prior to the attack.

The woman says she stabbed Buckley because she thought he was going to kill the man he was choking.

Deputies tracked Buckley to a Daytona North home and arrested him.

Comments / 3

Related
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Bunnell, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bunnell, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Choking#Violent Crime#Daytona North
palmcoastobserver.com

Fugitive arrested after standoff at Town Center apartment complex

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old fugitive after a two-hour standoff at a Town Center apartment on Aug. 31. The suspect, Leroy Capers Sampson Jr., surrendered after Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies breached the third floor of the Central Landings at Town Center apartment complex in Palm Coast at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to an FCSO news release. Sampson had barricaded the apartment's door with a couch.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida high school to increase security Friday after threat made on social media

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Security will be increased at Lake Howell High School Friday after a threat against Central Florida schools was made on social media. According to an email sent to Seminole County parents, the social media post did not mention a specific school, but appears to have been “reposted within the Lake Howell High School community.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rabies warning in Florida county after bat tests positive

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). The agency said they want residents of northern Marion County to be aware of the positive test as it indicates rabies is active in the area. Those who...
MARION COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy