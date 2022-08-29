Read full article on original website
KTUL
Arrest made in deadly Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made two arrests in a deadly shooting that took place at the Center of the Universe in July. Eighteen-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot at the Center of the Universe the morning of July 17, and taken to a hospital where she later died.
KTUL
Robbery leads to high-speed chase in Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A robbery at an Owasso Sam's Club led to a high-speed chase on US-169 Thursday afternoon, Owasso police say. Officer say a bystander saw the suspect attempt to steal a purse from a woman in the parking lot and called police. The bystander told police the victim and the suspect fought over the purse before the suspect took it and jumped into the passenger seat of an SUV and sped off.
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help identifying larceny suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify a woman suspected of larceny. On July 13 around 10 a.m., the pictured woman allegedly walked into a bank building near 1st and Elgin. After walking around the common area, police say she stole a cell phone...
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested after stolen car found with 'fresh and poorly done' spray paint job
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Wednesday suspected of stealing a vehicle. Around 5 p.m., an officer saw a Honda near South Memorial Drive and East 41st Street with a "very fresh and poorly done" spray paint job. The officer stopped the vehicle after...
Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police
Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
Tulsa Diner Owners Deal With Repeated Vandalism
Vandals hit a Tulsa diner again Tuesday night. The owners of Flo's Diner said it's been a roller coaster of emotions, because they had a baby Wednesday. The owners said waking up to shattered glass is not a pleasant way to start the day, but it feels like a bad case of deja vu.
KTUL
TPD trying to identify man who allegedly stole a package from a home's front porch
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking help identifying a man suspected of stealing a package off of a porch on August 24 around 12:45 p.m. TPD says a man in a white Dodge Journey SUV parked in the driveway of a home near 41st and Harvard.
Owasso Police Chase Ends On Highway 169
Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles along Highway 169 Thursday afternoon after a police chase ended near 41st street. Police took a man and woman into custody. An Owasso police cruiser was also damaged during the chase. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify retail theft suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes Unit is trying to identify two individuals suspected of stealing. On August 15, the two entered a large retailer near 111th and Memorial, grabbed several items, then left without paying, according to TPD. These suspects may be responsible for...
news9.com
Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store
Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
KTUL
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
KTUL
Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
KTUL
Pryor police looking into viral DUI arrest caught on video
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say they got three calls last night, August 29, about a drunk driver in Pryor. The family says that man is Charles Burrow. The family says they understand he needed to be arrested, but not like this. The arrest was caught on camera, and...
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man last seen in 2017
HENRYETTA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in 2017. Christopher Kyle Berryhill is a Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is between 5′9″ and 5′10″ and weighs 150-180 pounds. His missing...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
KTUL
Claremore police mourning death of former officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
