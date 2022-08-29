ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Arrest made in deadly Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made two arrests in a deadly shooting that took place at the Center of the Universe in July. Eighteen-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot at the Center of the Universe the morning of July 17, and taken to a hospital where she later died.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Robbery leads to high-speed chase in Owasso

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A robbery at an Owasso Sam's Club led to a high-speed chase on US-169 Thursday afternoon, Owasso police say. Officer say a bystander saw the suspect attempt to steal a purse from a woman in the parking lot and called police. The bystander told police the victim and the suspect fought over the purse before the suspect took it and jumped into the passenger seat of an SUV and sped off.
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help identifying larceny suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify a woman suspected of larceny. On July 13 around 10 a.m., the pictured woman allegedly walked into a bank building near 1st and Elgin. After walking around the common area, police say she stole a cell phone...
TULSA, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify retail theft suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes Unit is trying to identify two individuals suspected of stealing. On August 15, the two entered a large retailer near 111th and Memorial, grabbed several items, then left without paying, according to TPD. These suspects may be responsible for...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store

Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Armed suspect arrested after barricade in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - Police responded to an armed barricade in Stillwater on Wednesday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred in a trailer park in the 2900 block of East 6th. Officials say Brandon Troy Roberts barricaded himself in a residence with a 9mm pistol. Roberts surrendered around 7 p.m. There...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Pryor police looking into viral DUI arrest caught on video

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say they got three calls last night, August 29, about a drunk driver in Pryor. The family says that man is Charles Burrow. The family says they understand he needed to be arrested, but not like this. The arrest was caught on camera, and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Claremore police mourning death of former officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Police Department says one of its former officers has died. On Facebook, the department said Tim Norris, an officer for 20 years, had passed away. "May he rest in eternal peace, and the reward for his service be the everlasting comfort of his...
CLAREMORE, OK

