Harold Hays

Geraldine Knight, 93, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born February 6, 1929 in McLeansboro, IL, she was the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Sinks) Smith. On October 24, 1952 she married John “J.M.” Knight in Broughton, IL. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Gala Mathenia (Randy) of Godfrey and Lisa Heineman (Danny) of Bethalto, one son, Randall Knight of Alton, and nine grandchildren, Amanda Webster, Jarid Mathenia, Danielle Spann, Tabitha McGibany, Justin Mathenia, Kirstin Knight, Amy Snyder, Cory Heineman, and Alyssa Heineman as well as 26 great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John David Knight and two brothers, Leroy and Rolla Smith. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Randy Copeland will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO