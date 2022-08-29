Harold Hays

Read full article on original website
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Earl Dale, Sr.
Earl Dale, Sr., 83, passed away at 2:52am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on September 4, 1938, in Sorento, Illinois, the son of the late Winfred C. and Eunice (Hausman) Dale. He married the former Dorothy L. “Dotty” Milhime on May 31, 1957, in Virginia, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on March 17, 2019. Survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Pamela and Glenn Walker of Bunker Hill, Tina and Steven Doerr of Hamburg, three sons and two daughters in law: Winfred Earl II and Debbie Dale of Alton, Troy and Becky Dale of Bunker Hill, Jason Dale and his fiancé: Anna Mobley of Cottage Hills, his grandchildren: Brandy Herron, Winfred Earl Dale III, Glenn Walker, Stephanie Doerr, Tonya Walker, Jonathan Dale, Jamie Waggoner, Misty Walker, several great grandchildren, four sisters and a brother in law: Margie Ramage, Lois Voyles, Donna Karpan, Marsha and Joe Harszy, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends, and his favorite dog: Harry Bean.
Bennie Morris
Bennie D. Morris, 83, of Jerseyville, Illinois passed on to be with Jesus and other family members on the 19th day of August, 2022. He was the son of Elzina L. (Abbott) Morris and Gilbert V. Morris and had four siblings. Bennie married Donna F. (King) Morris on New Year’s Eve, 1960 at the Kane Baptist Church in Kane. She predeceased him on December 14, 2020. Their marriage was blessed with three children; Rhonda (Mark) Wilson, Randall (Amy) Morris, and Rickie (Shirley) Morris. To date there are 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with 2 on the way. There will be no visitation services. There was a private graveside Christian burial at the Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Barbara Rea
Barbara Ann Rea, 83, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday August 30, 2022, with family by her side. She was born February 11, 1939, in Litchfield, IL. to Frank and Gladys (Mercer) Dona. On May 23, 1964, she married Larry G. Rea. Barbara and Larry had 58 great years together....
Geraldine Knight
Geraldine Knight, 93, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her home in Alton. Born February 6, 1929 in McLeansboro, IL, she was the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Sinks) Smith. On October 24, 1952 she married John “J.M.” Knight in Broughton, IL. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2021. Surviving are two daughters, Gala Mathenia (Randy) of Godfrey and Lisa Heineman (Danny) of Bethalto, one son, Randall Knight of Alton, and nine grandchildren, Amanda Webster, Jarid Mathenia, Danielle Spann, Tabitha McGibany, Justin Mathenia, Kirstin Knight, Amy Snyder, Cory Heineman, and Alyssa Heineman as well as 26 great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John David Knight and two brothers, Leroy and Rolla Smith. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Randy Copeland will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Olympian Woods
George was born in Portageville, MO, on February 11, 1943, and moved to Sikeston as a baby. He was the only son born to George R. and Bonnie L. (Johnson) Griffin. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years Jean (Ross) Woods of Edwardsville, IL; his son, Andrew Woods; and a daughter, Lisa Hankins; sisters-in-laws, Dorothy (Howard) Harkey, and Doris Evans; nieces and nephews, Max (Cecile) Harkey, Theresa Buresh, Lynn (Bill) Suhre; and many other family members who loved him dearly.
Sam Catalano
Sam G. Catalano 66 of Hamel, IL. Passed Wednesday August 31 2022 at his home. Sam was born October 27, 155 in Highland, Illinois son of the late Sam S. and Eleanor (Noto) Catalano. Survived by his sister Dora (Rich) Buckley of Moro, Illinois and his brother Joseph (Carolyn) Catalano...
Sandra Raghei
Sandra K. Raghei, 67, passed away at 2:41am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1954, in Wood River, the daughter of the late Thomas and Bettie (Dalton) Gaffney. She married Omar Raghei on August 17, 1983, in Edwardsville and he survives. Other survivors include one daughter: Missy Dalton, one sister: Stephanie Stagner, three brothers and sisters in law: Wayne and Gigi Shampine of Godfrey, Alvin and Judy Gaffney of Lakeside, Arizona, Mark and Melinda Gaffney of Lakeside, Arizona, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
Harlan Martin
Frank was born June 23, 1971 in Alton. He had worked in the furniture business and loved to go fishing. He is survived by his father, Harlan George Martin of East Alton; his son, Harlan Jake (Leah) Martin of Jacksonville, IL; two grandchildren, Kalise and Carter Martin; a sister, Layla (Scott) Lowry of Bourbonnais, IL; and two brothers, Chad Allen (Kathy) Martin of Hardin, IL and Travis Eugene Martin of Wisconsin.
Michael Cauley
Michael F. Cauley, age 53, of Bunker Hill passed away suddenly Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born September 23, 1968, in Alton the son of Floyd and Ethel Ann (Lynch) Cauley. He married Wendy Heindricks on May 16, 1992, in Meadowbrook and she survives. Michael worked as a Technical...
Beverly Elliott
Beverly Lynne (Barnard) Elliott, 73, passed away peacefully at 2:35 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones as she began her next adventure. She was born on May 18, 1949, in White Hall, IL to Melvin "Jim" and Wilma (Dawdy) Barnard.
Clytee Bush
Clytee Bush, 93, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her son’s home in Granite City, IL. She was born on February 17, 1929 in Greenville, MI to Ellis Ray and Anna (Skelton) Ray. Clytee married Raymond Bush in Granite City, IL on May 9,...
Larry Burris
Larry D. Burris, 67, of Hardin, went to his heavenly home on Monday August 29, 2022, at 10:10 am with family at his side. Larry married Barbara J. Taviner on January 17, 1976, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin. She survives. He served in the United States Army...
IMPACT CIL offers broad range of assistance
Many people take for granted activities like making a phone call or getting on a bus. For others those everyday tasks can present unique and sometimes overwhelming challenges. IMPACT CIL (Centers for Independent Living) provides resources and advocacy for those with disabilities or needing assistance across a broad range of areas. The organization is a self-help, advocacy organization founded in 1985, formed by and continuing to be operated by people with disabilities. IMPACT CIL’s services are available to residents of Madison, Macoupin, Bond, Calhoun, Greene and Jersey counties.
Labor Day parades on Monday
The Granite City Labor Day Parade will be held Monday. One of the largest in the region. Organized by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, the parade starts at 10am in downtown Granite City on State Street between Niedringhaus & 18th Streets and will go to Wilson Park for picnic for union members and their family.
Bethalto Homecoming starts Friday
The Labor Day weekend starts tomorrow night, and with it comes the tradition of the Bethalto Homecoming. The annual event held on the grounds of the City Park runs the entire length of the holiday weekend. Organizers say it has always been a way for friends to reunite at the end of summer.
Linsy Peridore, Sr.
Linsy "Gene" Peridore, Sr., 66, formerly of Alton, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his residence. Born October 23, 1955 in Canalou, MO, he was the son of Linsey Peridore and Joyce (Johnson) Burgess. Gene was a self-employed handyman. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He was quite the...
Harvey Gibson
Harvey R (Russ) Gibson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, who passed away on October 1, 2016. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Gibson and Ethyl (Beadie) Bland, and two brothers, Raymond (Jack) Gibson of Kampsville, Illinois and Clinton Gibson of Paragould, Arkansas. He has one surviving brother, James (Jim) (Patti) Gibson, of Iron City, Tennessee. He is survived in death by three children, Nancy (Jim) Horman of Hardin, Illinois, John (Crystal) Gibson, of Medora, Illinois,and Justin (Tammy Nix) Gibson, of Carlinville, Illinois. He has 7 grandchildren, Mindy (Chris) DeClue of Bethalto, Lacey (Ricky) Ottwell of Jerseyville, Lance (Christina) Gibson of Jerseyville, Sandy (Darren) Kulp of Brussels, Jimmy (Lauren) Horman of Bethalto, Lauren Gibson of Medora, and Dalton Gibson of Carlinville. He has 11 great-grandchildren. He has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Grafton preps for Labor Day holiday
The Grafton Ferry will be running all weekend, bringing in what is expected to be huge crowds to Grafton throughout the Labor Day Weekend. Traditionally one of the bigger weekends of the year, the city’s mayor says there will be plenty to do, with live music all weekend, and other attractions at the various venues around town.
Godfrey to require licensing for electrical contractors
The Village of Godfrey is moving forward with an ordinance to establish a licensing requirement for electrical contractors. Illinois is one of only three states that does not require electricians to be licensed at the statewide level, instead, leaving that up to local authorities. Mayor Mike McCormick says this came...
GOP treasurer candidate speaks in Edwardsville
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer Tom Demmer continues to push against his opponent, Mike Frerichs, and vows to stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state. Demmer, a Republican state representative from Dixon, faces Frerichs, the incumbent Democrat, in the November election. Demmer has campaigned against a proposed...
