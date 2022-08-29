Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
Kearney Hub
Game and Parks OKs turkey changes, gift of shooting grounds
CRAWFORD — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Wednesday meeting at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. In addition to adopting turkey changes, the commissioners approved the gift of the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports property, consisting of land and...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Hospital Association responds to 'violent patient event' at Grand Island hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association is speaking out after a patient threatened people and caused damage at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, the man was reportedly causing damage and was running around with a large piece of wood...
Kearney Hub
Minden couple retiring, selling Joy's Floral to spend time with family
MINDEN — Joy and Don Phillips still enjoy going to work each day. For 45 years, the pair has owned and operated Joy’s Floral in Minden. But the couple is ready to turn over a new leaf. Joy, a Minden native, met Don while the duo attended technical...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
KSNB Local4
Patient makes threats, causes damage at CHI Health St. Francis
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A scary situation for staff at CHI Health St. Francis after an out-of-control patient caused damage to the hospital floor. Grand Island Police said a 50-year-old man damaged two Samsung monitors, a picture frame, a white board, a sharps container, two hand sanitizer dispensers, a bladder 9400 scanner, and two separate pieces of flooring. This resulted in $6,225 in damage.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Northwest breaks silence on Saga
Wednesday afternoon Northwest Public Schools issued a statement concerning the recent controversy surrounding its now-defunct student newspaper, the Saga. In a letter to district parents and faculty, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards questioned several assertions made in The Independent’s story about the Saga’s demise. The story ran on Aug. 24.
Kearney Hub
Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work
KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
News Channel Nebraska
Bayer Fund, local farmer team up to donate to Emerson Elementary in Kearney
Kearney, Neb. – Local farmer Jeremy Schulte recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Emerson Elementary. Emerson will use the funds to purchase fitness equipment, technology, and STEM materials . “We are so grateful to Mr. Schulte and Bayer for this generous donation...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High ready to show improvement against Fremont
KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
Kearney Hub
Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School
Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
doniphanherald.com
Hastings Public Schools responds to cyberbullying incident
Jeff Schneider, superintendent at Hastings Public Schools, released a statement Thursday morning about a cyberbullying incident at Hastings High School. “The Hastings High School principal was made aware of some cyberbullying via an Instagram account that became active this last weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 27, this was reported to local law enforcement and reported to Instagram as cyberbullying.
Kearney Hub
One dead following 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday in Kearney
KEARNEY — One person died following a three-vehicle crash involving a Cozad Public School bus Thursday night in Kearney. Around 8 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash on South Second Avenue at Platte Road near Skeeter Barnes in Kearney. According to the Kearney Police Department’s Facebook page three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
KSNB Local4
GINW Superintendent issues letter regarding LGBTQ controversy
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Dear Parents/Guardians,. There have been a lot of questions and speculations on what has happened with the school newspaper, The Saga. I want to clear up as much as I can within the confines of legal confidentiality. The article that was published in The Independent was both correct and incorrect. Correct in that the newspaper course is currently not included in our curriculum offerings this year, incorrect on why that decision was made. As course offerings will be considered moving forward, the course may be added based on student requests.
WOWT
Woman arrested after high-speed chase in south-central Nebraska
ALMA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in jail after a high-speed chase in Harlan County. Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. Nebraska State Troopers took her into custody following the chase late Tuesday morning. Investigators...
