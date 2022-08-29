ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Game and Parks OKs turkey changes, gift of shooting grounds

CRAWFORD — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Wednesday meeting at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. In addition to adopting turkey changes, the commissioners approved the gift of the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports property, consisting of land and...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bl
1011now.com

Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Patient makes threats, causes damage at CHI Health St. Francis

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A scary situation for staff at CHI Health St. Francis after an out-of-control patient caused damage to the hospital floor. Grand Island Police said a 50-year-old man damaged two Samsung monitors, a picture frame, a white board, a sharps container, two hand sanitizer dispensers, a bladder 9400 scanner, and two separate pieces of flooring. This resulted in $6,225 in damage.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
State
Nebraska State
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island Northwest breaks silence on Saga

Wednesday afternoon Northwest Public Schools issued a statement concerning the recent controversy surrounding its now-defunct student newspaper, the Saga. In a letter to district parents and faculty, Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards questioned several assertions made in The Independent’s story about the Saga’s demise. The story ran on Aug. 24.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work

KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bayer Fund, local farmer team up to donate to Emerson Elementary in Kearney

Kearney, Neb. – Local farmer Jeremy Schulte recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Emerson Elementary. Emerson will use the funds to purchase fitness equipment, technology, and STEM materials . “We are so grateful to Mr. Schulte and Bayer for this generous donation...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High ready to show improvement against Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hastings Public Schools responds to cyberbullying incident

Jeff Schneider, superintendent at Hastings Public Schools, released a statement Thursday morning about a cyberbullying incident at Hastings High School. “The Hastings High School principal was made aware of some cyberbullying via an Instagram account that became active this last weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 27, this was reported to local law enforcement and reported to Instagram as cyberbullying.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

One dead following 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — One person died following a three-vehicle crash involving a Cozad Public School bus Thursday night in Kearney. Around 8 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash on South Second Avenue at Platte Road near Skeeter Barnes in Kearney. According to the Kearney Police Department’s Facebook page three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

GINW Superintendent issues letter regarding LGBTQ controversy

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Dear Parents/Guardians,. There have been a lot of questions and speculations on what has happened with the school newspaper, The Saga. I want to clear up as much as I can within the confines of legal confidentiality. The article that was published in The Independent was both correct and incorrect. Correct in that the newspaper course is currently not included in our curriculum offerings this year, incorrect on why that decision was made. As course offerings will be considered moving forward, the course may be added based on student requests.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Woman arrested after high-speed chase in south-central Nebraska

ALMA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in jail after a high-speed chase in Harlan County. Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. Nebraska State Troopers took her into custody following the chase late Tuesday morning. Investigators...
HARLAN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy