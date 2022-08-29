ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

KMPH.com

2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Drive-by shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting took place on early Tuesday morning according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say that they are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. on North Lake Street and Garfield Avenue. Investigators say that this shooting does appear to be a targeted incident […]
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Mount Whitney Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal motorcycle collision on Elm Avenue on Friday, August 26, 2022. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue and Elm Avenue near Laton in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Elm Avenue. CHP...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 1 arrested for narcotics, firearms, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 teens arrested for stealing vehicles in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say. Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood. When officers […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Garbage truck catches fire on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic was backed up after a garbage truck caught fire on a highway in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fire broke out after the garbage truck came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near the McKinley Avenue exit. Officials said the […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead, 3 wounded in early morning shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were killed and three more were wounded following an early morning shooting in Fresno. Police responded to the report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at Effie St. and Grant Ave., near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person's cause of death of revealed in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/31/2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office revealed more details surrounding 40-year-old Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga's death from the shooting August 14 at the Vagabond Inn. The report said Mayorga, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest and the manner of death was homicide....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

3 wanted for armed robberies in Tulare and Kern County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are searching for two men and a woman suspected of committing two different armed robberies. The first happened just before midnight at the Speedway Market on E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart in Tulare County. One of the men fired a gun and took...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Suspects wanted after stolen bank cards used at store in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after bank cards were stolen in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a Madera neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
MADERA, CA

