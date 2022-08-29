Read full article on original website
2 People Killed In A Two -Vehicle Crash In Porterville (Porterville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Porterville. The crash happened on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak drive. The California Highway Patrol reports parts of a car [..]
2 killed in head-on crash in Tulare County, CHP says
Two people have died after a head-on crash in Tulare County Thursday morning.
KMPH.com
2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
WATCH: Drive-by shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting took place on early Tuesday morning according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say that they are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. on North Lake Street and Garfield Avenue. Investigators say that this shooting does appear to be a targeted incident […]
Boys, adults arrested in shooting near Porterville home, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two boys and two adults were detained after shots were fired near a home in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville on the report of shots heard in […]
SWAT enters Tulare teen’s bedroom, recovers his girlfriend, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after barricading himself and the 19-year-old victim inside a home in Tulare, police say. On Wednesday around 3:00 p.m., officers with Tulare Police Department say they received an out-of-state request to do a wellness check in a home in the area […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Mount Whitney Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal motorcycle collision on Elm Avenue on Friday, August 26, 2022. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue and Elm Avenue near Laton in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Elm Avenue. CHP...
IDENTIFIED: 1 arrested for narcotics, firearms, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search […]
Multiple armed robberies in Tulare County overnight
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two armed robberies took place overnight in Tulare County, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that just before 12 a.m., two men and a woman walked into the Speedway Market at 252 East Sierra Avenue in Earlimart armed with a gun. One of the men fired a […]
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicles in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say. Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood. When officers […]
Authorities seize over 1,000 fentanyl pills, arrest 3 people in Fresno County bust
Clovis police have arrested three people and seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills as part of a weeklong narcotic investigation.
‘Person of interest’ in McFarland homicide taken into custody after standoff in Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams said a person of interesting related to a deadly shooting last month has been taken into custody following an hourslong standoff in Delano. Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a home in Delano in search of a person barricaded inside a home. Kern County SWAT […]
Garbage truck catches fire on Fresno highway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Traffic was backed up after a garbage truck caught fire on a highway in Fresno on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fire broke out after the garbage truck came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Highway 41 near the McKinley Avenue exit. Officials said the […]
KMPH.com
2 dead, 3 wounded in early morning shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were killed and three more were wounded following an early morning shooting in Fresno. Police responded to the report of shots fired around 5:20 a.m. at Effie St. and Grant Ave., near Abby Street and Belmont Avenue. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said...
Man arrested for series of ag thefts in Tulare County, deputies say
Tulare County detectives have a man in jail accused of a series of ag business thefts. Victims reported thefts of ATV's, vehicles, tools, equipment and fruit.
KMPH.com
Traffic Alert: Garbage truck fire shuts down Hwy. 41 south of McKinley Ave. in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Southbound traffic is closed on Highway 41 due to a vehicle fire. CHP says a garbage truck was on fire and the driver stopped in the center lane of the highway south of McKinley Ave. Officers are slowly diverting vehicles through the median to get...
Bakersfield Now
Second person's cause of death of revealed in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/31/2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office revealed more details surrounding 40-year-old Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga's death from the shooting August 14 at the Vagabond Inn. The report said Mayorga, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest and the manner of death was homicide....
KMPH.com
3 wanted for armed robberies in Tulare and Kern County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are searching for two men and a woman suspected of committing two different armed robberies. The first happened just before midnight at the Speedway Market on E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart in Tulare County. One of the men fired a gun and took...
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Head-On Collision on 14th Ave in Kings County Claims a Life and Injures Two
The California Highway Patrol believes a Hanford man is responsible for a deadly weekend head-on collision in Kings County. Investigators say it happened along 14th Avenue near the intersection of Iona Avenue on August 27, 2022. reports the accident took place Saturday morning sometime before 4:30 a.m. southwest of Hanford....
KMPH.com
Suspects wanted after stolen bank cards used at store in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after bank cards were stolen in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a Madera neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
