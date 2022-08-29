Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls DAV has new facility for veteran meetings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans will have a new location for its monthly meetings for veterans. They have an office space and use of the conference room at the Wichita Falls transportation center and invite all veterans to join them at their new location.
WFAFB makes change to Produce Express schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has made a slight time change to their Sept. 2 Produce Express stop. The food bank’s Produce Express stop on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., instead of the normal time of 2:30-4 p.m.
New exhibit showcasing the impact cinema had on North Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “If there’s some tiny little part of this that you will remember when you walk out then I’m going to go, we won,” said Nadine Mckown, site director of Kell House Museum. Wichita falls alliance for arts and culture opened its...
Texoma Gives is one week away
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest fundraising events in Texoma is only a week away. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
Rain Chances Continue
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered areas of showers and storms will remain in the forecast into the weekend and perhaps next week as a wetter and cooler pattern continues. Look for the best rain chances over our southwestern counties on Wednesday and further north over more of Texoma on Thursday. There won’t be rain all the time or every day this weekend, but the pattern favors at least areas of rain around.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Debbie Barrow
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with one of the longest-serving employees. Though she initially expected to only spend a couple of years at the university,...
Iowa Park museum asks for donations to expand upon city’s history
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A museum in Iowa Park that opened its doors in April is already looking to expand. The Iowa Park History Museum features items from city’s past, such as old school memorabilia and several pieces from the late artist Jack Stevens. “It’s a little piece...
Horse statue unveiled at Falls Home Health
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new addition outside of Falls Home Health in Wichita Falls. Naomi, the latest painted horse, was revealed Monday in honor of Naomi Terry. She helped start Falls Home Health. Naomi’s son expressed the symbolism you’ll find on the horse representing of his...
Nonprofit raising money to honor first African American woman lawyer in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is raising money to honor the legacy of Wichita Falls’ very own Charlye Farris. Charlye was the first African American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African American attorney in Wichita Falls. The alliance is raising money for a bronze sculpture to be installed on the lawn of the Wichita County Courthouse.
Storm chances will continue for the next 7-days
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 87 with a 40% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms. Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms.
WFFD contains grass fire near Wellington Lane
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire Tuesday on the north side of the city after it spread and ignited three brush piles. Emergency crews were called to the scene a little after 12:30 p.m. near Wellington Lane and Riley Road as the fire spread through approximately eight acres.
Showers and storms will be possible Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 83 with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 69 with thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 90 with isolated storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 69 with mostly clear skies.
New plans for former Super 9 Motel
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s city council determined the Super 9 Motel was dilapidated a few months back. The demolition has now been completed and clean up is underway. “It’s been vacant for so long, it was starting to deteriorate, there was structural issues with the property. There were a lot of vagrants going in and out and out breaking in,” said Bowen.
Midwest Dental hosts Texoma Gives donation lunch
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwest Dental had some fun on Tuesday during their Texoma Gives donation lunch, which included a dunk tank for the first time. Managers stepped into the tank ready to take a splash for a good cause. Over $3,000 was raised to be split amongst six...
Vietnam veteran gets free rides to medical appointments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Richard Turcotte, a Vietnam veteran and husband to Nakiea Turcotte, had an accident back in March that left him with a broken foot. After spending some time at United Regional, he was put into a coma that led to other problems to arise. “His kidneys...
Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure
According to WFPD officials, the pills they seized are the same type of counterfeit pills taken by a 20-year-old Wichita Falls girl in April 2022 that lead to her death.
BBB warns of payday loan scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau released a study Thursday about predatory lending and payday loan scams. The BBB said the COVID pandemic helped push many residents to payday loans as a short term solution to pay their bills. Monica Horton with the BBB said the payday...
Accused forger forgets to scratch off ‘copy’ on fake bill
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a Wichita Falls woman tries to pass a fake $100 bill, hoping the clerk would not notice that the word “copy” printed on the facsimile bill had been scratched out. 60-year-old Nora Claspill is charged with forgery, according to records. Police spoke to the manager and the suspect in […]
Convicted murderer accused of having weapon in Allred Unit
WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate in the James V. Allred Unit who was convicted of murder in 2019 is now facing a charge of possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution. A Wichita County jury indicted Christopher De La Garza for having a deadly weapon in April....
