WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility
BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
wdet.org
Outages and unreliability for Michigan’s power grid could be addressed by state legislature
Severe thunderstorms rolled through Southeast Michigan earlier this week, packing winds in excess of 70 mph that knocked down branches, overturned trees, and snapped power poles. At its peak, over 260,000 DTE Energy customers were left without power. The widespread outage comes as the utility is asking the Michigan Public...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Detroit News
Michigan deer hunters will have to disclose a lot about their kills
Michigan deer hunters will have to report their kills for the first time this year after state wildlife regulators approved a new mandatory reporting regulation that proponents say will help the state manage the deer herd but opponents describe as government overreach. Starting this deer season, hunters will have to...
New semiconductor manufacturing facility in Michigan will decrease our reliance on China, Whitmer says
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron’s new facility in Bay City, after Whitmer fought for and secured a $300 million investment, according to the governor’s office.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
🌳 Michigan's changing forests
Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.
michiganradio.org
Power outages could continue for days for some Michigan residents
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents woke up Wednesday to another morning without power and, for some, the lights could be off for days to come. Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour knocked down trees and utility poles, bringing down thousands of power lines across the lower half of the state's Lower Peninsula.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
WOOD
Consumer Energy: a proud Live Local-Give Local partner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy has been around for 135 years. Since 1990, the Consumers Energy Foundation has been giving back to community in big ways. This includes more than $8.5 million from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The Consumers Energy Foundation is funded by company donations, not included in customer rates. We are excited to welcome Consumers Energy as a Live Local Give Local partner. Click the video player above to watch their commercial!
WOOD
Consumers Energy restores more than 60,000 customers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8) – Consumers Energy crews continue to quickly and safely restore power after sweeping storms Monday knocked down trees, limbs, and power lines in 37 counties in the state’s Lower Peninsula. The energy provider has reconnected more than 60,000 customers and more than 350 crews are working in the field today with a goal of restoring more than half of the roughly 175,000 impacted customers. The company expects a largely dry and hazard-free weather forecast for the remainder of the week to aid restoration efforts.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Toxic algae hits Newaygo area lake as Michigan blooms spike
NEWAYGO, MI — Don’t touch the green water. Local health officials say Hess Lake in Newaygo County is experiencing a toxic algae bloom, which a state lab confirmed after water samples were collected Aug. 24. The cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the Hess Lake bloom are producing microcystin,...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
WILX-TV
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A famous Michigan steam engine will be replaced in 2022. The North Pole Express, a four-hour holiday event that includes a ride in a steam locomotive, will be instead be powered by a more modern diesel engine while the steam engine undergoes repairs. The Steam Railroading...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Label company receives permission for landfill diversion
A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
