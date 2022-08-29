Hello, it's Thursday and it's the first day of September. We are getting closer to the start of fall. And with the change of a season on the horizon, we talk today about climate change. It's an issue that remains a hot topic and it's addressed in our morning story. "Michigan has perhaps the most exceptional forest make-up in North America," writes environmental reporter Keith Matheny. However, forests in Michigan are being altered due to climate change, and it remains to be seen how the woods will handle this.

