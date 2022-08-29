ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating death of man found in ditch along north Beaumont street

BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Monday night homicide in the city's north end. Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a man in a ditch in the 2100 block of Tyler Street about a block southwest of the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and Magnolia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison. Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.
Teen indicted for murder in January 2022 West End deadly shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager was indicted Wednesday in connection to a January 2022 murder that occurred in Beaumont's West End. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, on a warrant that was issued early August. Dotson was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont sold to Florida company

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas' only Harley-Davidson dealership has been sold to a Florida company. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has purchased Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont along with it's sister dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, the company announced in a Tuesday news release. “We are excited to add...
