Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating death of man found in ditch along north Beaumont street
BEAUMONT, Texas — Detectives with the Beaumont Police Department are investigating a Monday night homicide in the city's north end. Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night about a man in a ditch in the 2100 block of Tyler Street about a block southwest of the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and Magnolia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department spokesperson.
'We should never outlive our children' : Vidor Police sharing heartfelt warning after ATV accident claims life of 12-year-old girl
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor community is mourning, and police are sending a heartfelt warning after an ATV accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl. Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll was at home Sunday night watching football when he received a call about an ATV accident. "You never...
Murder warrant issued for suspected gunman after overnight shooting leaves 1 woman dead in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a suspected gunman Police say killed a woman early Monday in Port Arthur. On Monday at around 1:36 a.m., Port Arthur Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at 4600 block of Alamosa Street. When they got there, police found a woman dead, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Investigators identify body found alongside Liberty County road as 16-year-old girl, murder investigation underway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have identified a body that was found alongside a road in Liberty County as that of a 16-year-old girl. The teenager had been shot to death, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. While the victim's identity is known, investigators are not releasing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person who made online threat to Silsbee middle school identified, 'no direct threat has been found to exist'
SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials and police believe there is "no direct threat" to an area middle school after investigating a threat that was made online. District officials were made aware of a Twitter post concerning Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School, according to a Silsbee ISD...
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
12-year-old dies after single-vehicle ATV accident in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle ATV accident that claimed the life of a child. The deadly accident happened on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. about an accident involving a single-vehicle ATV near the intersection of South Lakeside Street and Springdale Street, according to a news release from the Vidor Police Department.
Man found guilty of violently stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 15 times in 2019 sentenced to 45 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 32-year-old Southeast Texas man, who was found guilty of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in 2019, will spend the next 45 years in prison. Byron Keith Sewell was found guilty of aggravated assault-family violence and sentenced on Thursday, September 1, 2022, according to a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.
Teen indicted for murder in January 2022 West End deadly shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont teenager was indicted Wednesday in connection to a January 2022 murder that occurred in Beaumont's West End. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, on a warrant that was issued early August. Dotson was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car. Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.
'Before a child gets hurt' : Beaumont man says his requests to upgrade 'rusted out' Charlton Pollard Park are being ignored
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents in the city’s South End are calling for action, hoping that their children will have a safe place to play and community will have a sound area to gather. The Charlton Pollard Park was built in 2003, and some community members believe it...
Police investigate after woman shot in leg Friday morning in Groves
GROVES, Texas — Police officers in Groves are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting at a home in Groves Friday morning. A 26-year-old woman was approached by man who pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg according to Sgt. John Hudson of the Groves Police Department.
65-year-old woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires at her house for insurance money
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 65-year-old woman may soon stand trial after being accused of purposely setting fires at her own house for money. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down an arson indictment to Patricia Fairman on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to set her house on fire multiple times and of trying to solicit others to set her house on fire as well, according to a probable cause affidavit.
'Two known drug dealers,' two others arrested after investigators find narcotics in two vehicles
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been arrested and charged following a multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and Orange Police Department. It happened on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Beaumont Police...
Beaumont Police searching for elderly man family says has been missing for over a year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking the public's assistance in finding a man they say has been missing for over a year. Detectives are searching for 80-year-old Issac Morris, who is described as being five feet, five inches and 140 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.
Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont sold to Florida company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas' only Harley-Davidson dealership has been sold to a Florida company. The Ed Morse Automotive Group has purchased Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont along with it's sister dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, the company announced in a Tuesday news release. “We are excited to add...
Lamar State College-Port Arthur nursing student receives international award six months after losing husband to heart attack
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The moment a Winnie mother was honored for her hard work was bittersweet, as she reminisced on the loss of her husband who died in their home months before. Casey Flitcraft was one of 30 Lamar State College-Port Arthur licensed vocational nursing students who were...
Suspect takes full responsibility after the July 2022 death of a puppy found locked in a metal cage in Groves
GROVES, Texas — A suspect has confessed to an act of neglect after the death of a puppy that was found locked in a metal cage on a hot day in Groves. The puppy was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Officers assisted Groves Animal Control and were called to a home in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Victim of late Saturday night Port Arthur shooting in stable condition, police looking for suspect
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a late Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 900 block of W. 13th Street around 10:40 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Following the shooting,...
MONEY MONDAY : Lamar University professor gives tips on which deals Southeast Texans should avoid, look for on Labor Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — While all Labor Day bargains may look like a steal, an economics expert is sharing his opinion on which deals Southeast Texans should buy into and which they should avoid. It may be hard for shoppers to know which deals are worth spending money on. John...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0