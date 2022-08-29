ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia-Ukraine war: A weekly recap and look ahead (Aug. 29)

By NPR Staff
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZZAu_0hZgMuEp00
People attend a ceremony for the fallen soldiers of Ukraine on the Field of Mars on Aug. 24 in Lviv, Ukraine. The day marked six months since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine's Independence Day. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

As the week begins, here's a roundup of key developments from the past week and a look ahead.

What to watch this week

Monday: A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The IAEA's director, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is leading the mission.

Also Monday, Ukraine said it launched attacks against Russian forces in the south. Battles will be watched for signs of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffenseive to retake areas such as the city of Kherson.

Tuesday: European Union defense ministers and foreign ministers will meet in an informal summit in Prague, to continue through Wednesday. The foreign ministers are expected to decide on a proposed ban on Russian tourists.

Wednesday: Russia's Vostok-2022 military exercises will begin in the country's east, to continue through the week. China and India are among the countries expected to take part in the drills.

Thursday: The Venice Film Festival will host "Ukrainian Day," with a series of initiatives in support of Ukraine and its artists.

Friday: Russian journalist Dmitiri Muratov will join fellow Nobel laureates at a conference on freedom of expression in Oslo.

Sunday: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks in Berlin.

What happened last week

Aug. 22: The war in Ukraine has caused damage and destruction worth a total $113.5 billion, according to an assessment by the Kyiv School of Economics along with Ukrainian government agencies and a number of other partners. Housing and transportation infrastructure made up the heaviest losses.

Aug. 23: The German Interior Ministry reported that almost 1 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany since Russia's invasion began in February. More than one-third are children and young people. There are some 6.6 million Ukrainians registered as refugees across Europe.

Aug. 24: Ukraine marked Independence Day, which coincided with the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion. On the same day, a Russian rocket attack killed 22 people at a train station in the town of Chaplyne. And President Biden announced nearly $3 billion in U.S. military aid.

Aug. 25: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily cut off from Ukraine's electrical grid -- the latest point of concern around Europe's largest nuclear plant, which is under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the size of Russian armed forces.

Aug. 26: Officials handed out iodine tablets to residents near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in case of a radiation leak.

Aug. 27: Putin issued further decrees giving people from eastern Ukraine's Donbas region access to work and benefits in Russia.

Aug. 28: The United States slammed Russia for blocking consensus on a final document reviewing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. In a statement, a State Department spokesman said Russia refused to acknowledge language about "the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine."

In-depth

Six key numbers that reveal the staggering impact of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kyiv hosts a different kind of parade to celebrate Ukraine's independence day.

Once a heavyweight champion, Kyiv's mayor now fights the Russians.

Home is never far for the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, even when touring in the U.S.

After a deadly jail blast, Ukrainians want answers about war prisoners held by Russia.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Denys Shmyhal
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Ukraine War#Nuclear Power#Iaea#Russian#European Union#Vostok 2022#German
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
129K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy