ETOnline.com
JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute
Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
ETOnline.com
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert
When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
ETOnline.com
Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Ava DuVernay's 50th Birthday With Lavish 3-Day Bash
Never let it be said that Oprah Winfrey doesn't know how to pull off a birthday celebration! The media mogul recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the lavish, three-day blowout she hosted in honor of Ava DuVernay's 50th birthday. The duo has been close friends for...
ETOnline.com
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
ETOnline.com
Go Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Movie-Worthy Wedding Weekend
It was a wedding weekend to remember! Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an inside look at her wedding to Ben Affleck in the latest edition of her On the JLo newsletter. "This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," Lopez began, quoting a line out of the Affleck-direct film, Live by Night.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden Breaking Silence on Missing Her Wedding
Jayden James Federline is speaking out. In an interview with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's youngest son that's set to air Friday night on ITV News, Daily Mail reports that the 15-year-old tells Daphne Barak why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's June wedding to Sam Asghari.
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
ETOnline.com
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Has a Tense Confrontation With Chantel's Mom Karen Amid Nasty Divorce (Exclusive)
Pedro and Chantel's divorce drama is extending to her family. In this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel, Pedro goes to the house they share that he moved out of in order to tell Chantel he's filing for divorce, but instead, is met by his mother-in-law, Karen. Pedro and...
ETOnline.com
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Sit-Down Interview With Oprah Winfrey After Oscars Slap
Don't expect Chris Rock to be opening up about the infamous Oscars slap anytime soon. ET spoke with January Harrison, founder of January Designs and Creations, who was in attendance at Rock's show in Phoenix on Sunday, where she said he not only discussed the incident between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, but was adamant about not speaking publicly about the slap.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Defends Her Plan to Propose to Usman (Exclusive)
Kim wants to propose to her boyfriend, Usman, but her son and her mom definitely don't think it's a good idea. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim explains her plan to marry Usman and bring him to the United States from Nigeria and her son, Jamal, calls it "bulls**t."
ETOnline.com
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Finalize Their Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have officially put an end to their marriage. According to multiple reports, a judge finalized their divorce on Tuesday. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, were married for eight years. The end of their marriage comes three weeks after a rep for Bledel confirmed the news...
ETOnline.com
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg 1 Year After His Death: 'Miss You So Much'
NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband on the first anniversary of his death. On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in tribute to Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 at the age of 66. "1 year in Heaven...
ETOnline.com
Watch Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Step Into the House Their Dad Bought Them
Nick Cannon's twins have a new home. On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to share a video of the 14-month-old twins she shares with the entertainer exploring the house Cannon bought for them. In the sweet clip, Zion and Zillion wander around the yet-to-be furnished living room...
ETOnline.com
Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle 'Sanctimonious,' Tells Her to Move on From Royal Family Drama
Bethenny Frankel is tired of hearing Meghan Markle's complaints about her life as a member of the royal family. In a new episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, titled "The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace," the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star specifically calls out the Duchess of Sussex in light of her most recent interview about the royals.
ETOnline.com
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning About DMX's Death 1 Year Later
Stacey Dash shared a video of herself getting emotional after learning that rapper DMX died -- a year later. On Wednesday, the 55-year-old Clueless actress posted a TikTok video on her Instagram account next to a caption that read, “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober.”
ETOnline.com
Seth Meyers Jokes About 'How Little' His Wife Alexi Does as a Parent in 9th Wedding Anniversary Tribute
Fans can always count on Seth Meyers to keep the punchlines rolling -- even when it comes to his wedding anniversary and beloved wife. The 48-year-old late-night host took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alexi Ashe. According to his retelling, the bride was in the hospital before she headed down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Royal Family Disappointed After Meghan Markle's Interviews, Source Says: A 'Loss of Trust'
The royal family is not pleased with Meghan Markle’s recent comments. The Duchess of Sussex got candid this week when she shared certain aspects of her life as a senior working royal during both an interview with The Cut and episode two of her Archetypes podcast. A source tells...
