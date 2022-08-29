ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute

Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert

When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
Go Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Movie-Worthy Wedding Weekend

It was a wedding weekend to remember! Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an inside look at her wedding to Ben Affleck in the latest edition of her On the JLo newsletter. "This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," Lopez began, quoting a line out of the Affleck-direct film, Live by Night.
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Sit-Down Interview With Oprah Winfrey After Oscars Slap

Don't expect Chris Rock to be opening up about the infamous Oscars slap anytime soon. ET spoke with January Harrison, founder of January Designs and Creations, who was in attendance at Rock's show in Phoenix on Sunday, where she said he not only discussed the incident between him and Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, but was adamant about not speaking publicly about the slap.
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Defends Her Plan to Propose to Usman (Exclusive)

Kim wants to propose to her boyfriend, Usman, but her son and her mom definitely don't think it's a good idea. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim explains her plan to marry Usman and bring him to the United States from Nigeria and her son, Jamal, calls it "bulls**t."
Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle 'Sanctimonious,' Tells Her to Move on From Royal Family Drama

Bethenny Frankel is tired of hearing Meghan Markle's complaints about her life as a member of the royal family. In a new episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, titled "The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace," the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star specifically calls out the Duchess of Sussex in light of her most recent interview about the royals.
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning About DMX's Death 1 Year Later

Stacey Dash shared a video of herself getting emotional after learning that rapper DMX died -- a year later. On Wednesday, the 55-year-old Clueless actress posted a TikTok video on her Instagram account next to a caption that read, “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober.”
Seth Meyers Jokes About 'How Little' His Wife Alexi Does as a Parent in 9th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Fans can always count on Seth Meyers to keep the punchlines rolling -- even when it comes to his wedding anniversary and beloved wife. The 48-year-old late-night host took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Alexi Ashe. According to his retelling, the bride was in the hospital before she headed down the aisle.
