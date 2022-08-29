Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “Liverpool Isn’t as Bad as Results in First Three Games”
Liverpool’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season hasn’t gone quite to plan, with pre-season expectations for a title challenge met with dropped points in each of their first three games and an injury crisis in midfield. In their fourth game they finally got their first—and much needed—victory...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
SB Nation
Lampard credits Everton team spirit and defensive attitude
Everton and Leeds United battled to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the feature game of the night, with Anthony Gordon’s opener canceled out in the second half by Luis Sinisterra. Speaking immediately after the game, Toffees manager Frank Lampard commended his side’s battling performance for the...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 -1 Manchester United
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City. He was only called upon once to make a big save from a free kick. Martin Dubravka’s signing is unlikely to change much for the time being. Diogo Dalot: 7/10. Had a part in the goal and didn’t...
SB Nation
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely
It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
SB Nation
Athletic: Tanganga now likely to stay at Tottenham
For a long time it looked like Japhet Tanganga was heading to Italy this summer on loan. Now it looks as though he’ll be staying at Spurs. Charlie Eccleshare, writing in The Athletic’s transfer tracker (£), says that although Nottingham Forest still have an interest in taking him on loan for this season, Spurs are now unlikely to let him go so close to the end of the transfer window.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Arsenal v Aston Villa w/ A Bergkamp Wonderland
With Arsenal winning their first four Premier League fixtures of the season, what has Josh made of his clubs’ start to the campaign?. Are Arsenal finally developing that different side to their style of play, which has been missing for a good while now?. Given the obvious pressure that...
SB Nation
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
Thursday September 1st Open Thread
FIFA・
SB Nation
How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?
This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
SB Nation
Sky: Monaco’s Gelson Martins new option for Tottenham
A wild Monaco transfer rumor appears! It’s very effective! According to Sky’s Lyall Thomas, Tottenham Hotspur are still “considering their options for new forwards” today, and Monaco’s right sided attacking midfielder Gelson Martins is one of the names they’re considering. Martins is 27 years...
SB Nation
Wednesday August 31st Open Thread
Wednesday August 31st Open Thread
MLS・
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2
Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year. It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms,...
SB Nation
Official: Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea
Dujon Sterling is heading back out loan, and back to the Championship for the third successive time, joining Stoke City for the rest of the season today. Stoke had recently snapped up Chelsea prospects Edwin Andersson and Luke Bradley-Morgan for their U21 team on free transfers, but Sterling’s obviously heading into the first-team, where he will hope to help them out of midtable and up towards the business end of the table.
SB Nation
Southampton Sign Two New Players from Manchester City
Manchester City are expected to sell two more players to Southampton. After Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and more, the club now headed by old City Academy leader Joe Shields, Sam Edozie and Juan Larios are going to join Southampton. A buy back clause is included for both players. Pretty solid...
SB Nation
Athletic: Tottenham looked into signing Wilfried Zaha on deadline day
The dust hasn’t fully settled yet on the summer transfer window but we are starting to get post-mortems dribbling out, not only about deals that did happen but also deals that nearly did or could have. The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke (£) writes today in a recap of Spurs’ transfer business that Spurs were active on the final day of the window, in particular looking at another forward to complement Spurs’ existing attacking options.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on
While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
SB Nation
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
SB Nation
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town
We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
SB Nation
Official: Palermo Sign Claudio Gomes
Claudio Gomes has joined Palermo, making a permanent move to the Italian Serie B side. The French defensive midfielder, 22, joined City in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain and made his senior debut that August in our Community Shield win over Chelsea as a substitute. City have let another player go....
