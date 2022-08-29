ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lampard credits Everton team spirit and defensive attitude

Everton and Leeds United battled to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Elland Road in the feature game of the night, with Anthony Gordon’s opener canceled out in the second half by Luis Sinisterra. Speaking immediately after the game, Toffees manager Frank Lampard commended his side’s battling performance for the...
Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 -1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City. He was only called upon once to make a big save from a free kick. Martin Dubravka’s signing is unlikely to change much for the time being. Diogo Dalot: 7/10. Had a part in the goal and didn’t...
Standard: Tottenham deal for Dan James unlikely

It’s deadline day, everyone! For as long as I’ve been involved with this blog, transfer deadline day has been hugely exciting, full of last minute deals and out of nowhere rumors. Sometimes we post up to 30 articles in a single day!. This year might be the exception....
Athletic: Tanganga now likely to stay at Tottenham

For a long time it looked like Japhet Tanganga was heading to Italy this summer on loan. Now it looks as though he’ll be staying at Spurs. Charlie Eccleshare, writing in The Athletic’s transfer tracker (£), says that although Nottingham Forest still have an interest in taking him on loan for this season, Spurs are now unlikely to let him go so close to the end of the transfer window.
Thursday September 1st Open Thread

On to the schedule:
How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?

This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
Sky: Monaco’s Gelson Martins new option for Tottenham

A wild Monaco transfer rumor appears! It’s very effective! According to Sky’s Lyall Thomas, Tottenham Hotspur are still “considering their options for new forwards” today, and Monaco’s right sided attacking midfielder Gelson Martins is one of the names they’re considering. Martins is 27 years...
Wednesday August 31st Open Thread

On to the schedule:
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 2

Fabio Paratici was a busy man this summer window, wasn’t he? But do you know who was an even busier man? Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest. Forest’s transfer activity was so dizzying since they entered the Premier League that it has been almost impossible to track their incomings.
Official: Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona

Chelsea have completed our sixth major summer signing by adding striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to the squad today, on a two-year contract with an (unconfirmed) option to extend for another year. It took a while for us to convince Barcelona to agree to this transfer at somewhat reasonable terms,...
Official: Stoke City sign Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea

Dujon Sterling is heading back out loan, and back to the Championship for the third successive time, joining Stoke City for the rest of the season today. Stoke had recently snapped up Chelsea prospects Edwin Andersson and Luke Bradley-Morgan for their U21 team on free transfers, but Sterling’s obviously heading into the first-team, where he will hope to help them out of midtable and up towards the business end of the table.
Southampton Sign Two New Players from Manchester City

Manchester City are expected to sell two more players to Southampton. After Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and more, the club now headed by old City Academy leader Joe Shields, Sam Edozie and Juan Larios are going to join Southampton. A buy back clause is included for both players. Pretty solid...
Athletic: Tottenham looked into signing Wilfried Zaha on deadline day

The dust hasn’t fully settled yet on the summer transfer window but we are starting to get post-mortems dribbling out, not only about deals that did happen but also deals that nearly did or could have. The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke (£) writes today in a recap of Spurs’ transfer business that Spurs were active on the final day of the window, in particular looking at another forward to complement Spurs’ existing attacking options.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on

While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread

On to the schedule:
Marcel Lavinier leaves Tottenham, signs with Swindon Town

We have an official tweet from Tottenham Hotspur to talk about, but it’s probably not going to rank too highly on transfers that you’ve been tracking today. Spurs announced on social media that 21-year old reserve team fullback Marcel Lavinier has left the club after the conclusion of his contract and signed with Swindon Town as a free agent.
Official: Palermo Sign Claudio Gomes

Claudio Gomes has joined Palermo, making a permanent move to the Italian Serie B side. The French defensive midfielder, 22, joined City in 2018 from Paris Saint-Germain and made his senior debut that August in our Community Shield win over Chelsea as a substitute. City have let another player go....
