ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested, accused of striking ex-boyfriend with vehicle in 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 28-year-old woman who they say intentionally struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle and then fled from Collier County back in 2018. Tania Mercedes Lazo Gutierrez, who is an undocumented immigrant, was booked into Collier County jail on Wednesday. She faces a charge of using a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park

A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nch#Suicide#911#Police#Vallejo
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal

Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home

Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide

Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect in death of Fort Myers police officer wants to represent himself during trial

Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, wants to represent himself during his death penalty trial. Desmaret was in court on Tuesday to review the jury pool, but he interrupted the proceeding, hoping to voice his concerns about his lawyer to the judge. Desmaret...

Comments / 0

Community Policy