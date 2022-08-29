Read full article on original website
Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors
A Naples man was arrested after he forged his application for a contracting license and defrauded individuals.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested, accused of striking ex-boyfriend with vehicle in 2018
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 28-year-old woman who they say intentionally struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle and then fled from Collier County back in 2018. Tania Mercedes Lazo Gutierrez, who is an undocumented immigrant, was booked into Collier County jail on Wednesday. She faces a charge of using a deadly weapon and operating a motor vehicle without valid license.
WINKNEWS.com
3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store
Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
WINKNEWS.com
Judge discusses attorneys motion to withdraw from case for man accused of killing FMPD officer
The attorneys for the man accused of killing a Fort Myers Police Officer motion to remove themselves from the case is being discussed. Wisner Desmaret is accused of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018. Desmaret’s attorney is trying to get removed from the case just days before...
Victim in downtown shooting sues nightclub, parking service for damages
The victim, who was paralyzed in the Aug. 14 shooting, alleges an argument between her and the accused shooter began in the Edge nightclub and escalated to the parking garage.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of threatening to kill people with chain at City of Palms Park
A man was arrested at City of Palms Park on Sunday evening after Fort Myers police say he threatened to kill people with a chain because his bike was missing. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Charles Smith, 51, was arrested after officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a 3-foot chain at 2250 Broadway around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Smith with said chain and detained him. Four victims came forward to say they had felt threatened and wanted to pursue criminal charges.
Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest for drug trafficking charges
A Fort Myers woman was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine and over 4 grams of fentanyl following a traffic stop made by an Officer and K9 Bane.
'Ultimate Catch:' 3 men arrested for dumping boat in Naples canal
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after dumping a boat into a canal Tuesday night in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
2 charged after SWAT serves drug warrant at Fort Myers home
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
WINKNEWS.com
3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal
Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
Police chase leads to Naples man's arrest following a domestic dispute
Collier County deputies have made an arrest after they were searching for a man who reportedly ran from a domestic dispute Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
NBC 2
Manhunt ends after Collier County deputies arrest man running through woods
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies were in a manhunt following a possible domestic situation at Everglades and 43rd Ave. NE. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies were responding to a call at approximately 8:07 p.m. When deputies arrived, a man ran into the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating Dora Street shooting homicide
Fort Myers police are investigating the shooting homicide of a man on Dora Street early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on Dora Street shortly before 4 a.m. They found the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS immediately began life-saving measures.
Naples man pleads guilty to $2.6M COVID-19 relief fraud
Court records show that 35-year-old Daniel Joseph Tisone pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect in death of Fort Myers police officer wants to represent himself during trial
Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, wants to represent himself during his death penalty trial. Desmaret was in court on Tuesday to review the jury pool, but he interrupted the proceeding, hoping to voice his concerns about his lawyer to the judge. Desmaret...
