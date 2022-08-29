Cate Blanchett has yet to disappoint with her Venice Film Festival wardrobes, and with her latest look, she knocked it out of the park. The 53-year-old Academy Award winner showed up to Thursday’s premiere of director Todd Field’s comeback film Tár looking like a walking vase in a black velvet corset stuffed with a vibrant array of hand-painted flowers. From there, she kept it simple, matching her top in black velvet trousers and dispensing with the necklace in the shape of an anatomical human heart that topped off the runway version of the couture ensemble. It should come as no surprise that the look came courtesy of designer Daniel Roseberry, who’s brought a dose of Surrealism to Schiaparelli by churning out creations such as boots with toe-shaped tips over the past few seasons. (Blanchett’s last Schiaparelli look was an elegant strapless gown that was secured to a blazer with a gold lock.)

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO