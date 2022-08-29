Read full article on original website
wmagazine.com
Tessa Thompson and Jodie Turner-Smith Do Tulle Two Ways in Venice
The 79th annual Venice Film Festival has officially begun, which means get ready to see pictures of a whole lot of glamorous people waving from beautiful, wooden water taxis. As of now, there have only been a few events other than the nonstop arrivals at the Venice airport, but already, a dress code for the festival has been established. In the last 12 hours or so, both Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson have worn tulle dresses to their respective events. Each look encompassed the separate actresses’ personal style, but together, they prove we may just have a Venice trend on our hands.
wmagazine.com
Cate Blanchett is a Chic Flower Vase on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
Cate Blanchett has yet to disappoint with her Venice Film Festival wardrobes, and with her latest look, she knocked it out of the park. The 53-year-old Academy Award winner showed up to Thursday’s premiere of director Todd Field’s comeback film Tár looking like a walking vase in a black velvet corset stuffed with a vibrant array of hand-painted flowers. From there, she kept it simple, matching her top in black velvet trousers and dispensing with the necklace in the shape of an anatomical human heart that topped off the runway version of the couture ensemble. It should come as no surprise that the look came courtesy of designer Daniel Roseberry, who’s brought a dose of Surrealism to Schiaparelli by churning out creations such as boots with toe-shaped tips over the past few seasons. (Blanchett’s last Schiaparelli look was an elegant strapless gown that was secured to a blazer with a gold lock.)
Kim Kardashian Can’t Open Her Own Car Door
We’re still not sure why Kim Kardashian or any of her sisters and we think they’re step sisters are celebrities. Perhaps someone who’s watched that show they were all on can fill us in on the details sometime when we actually care. One thing is for sure, the Kardashian’s aren’t the brightest crayons in the box as clearly illustrated when Kim can’t figure out how to open her car door.
wmagazine.com
Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Have Broken Up
Leonardo DiCaprio is single again. According to People, the 47-year-old actor has broken up with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The couple were first linked in 2018, but kept a decidedly low profile. They never walked a red carpet together, but did sit side-by-side at major events like the 2020 Oscars and the U.S. Open. They were last spotted together over July 4th weekend in Malibu. People magazine offered no details about the split, other than that “a source” confirmed it.
wmagazine.com
The New Lord of the Rings Crew Already Has Some Budding Style Stars
Amazon has kept The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power under lock and key in the years since it began developing the highly ambitious, billion-dollar prequel adaptation of the J. R. R. Tolkien franchise. And while there’s been little movement on the plot front, the actors behind the lead characters are starting to become familiar in the lead-up to the first episode’s September 2 release. Tuesday night’s world premiere at Lancaster Square in London saw the cast showcase their personal styles on a red carpet that paid homage to the five realms of Middle Earth where the show takes place: the Elven capital Lindon, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm; the island kingdom Númenor, the Harfoots’ Wilderlands, and the Southlands, world of Man.
wmagazine.com
Trying Is Feel-Good, Escapist TV at Its Best
The past few years have seen a massive influx of “feel-good” television. I’m not going to waste your time by listing all of the horrible things going on in the world, since we all know that times are tough. But during moments of strife, television becomes a source of escapism. And funny sitcoms that skew toward positivity—shows like Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary—have become wildly popular since 2020. While their success could simply be attributed to the fact that they’re good shows, it’s clear they also offer an opportunity to run away to an idyllic world, where conflict is resolved in under 45 minutes. The Apple TV+ original series Trying takes each element from those feel good-television shows, and turns it into gold.
wmagazine.com
All the Times Gigi & Bella Hadid Conquered the Catwalk Together
Ever since Gigi Hadid made her fashion week debut in 2014 and Bella Hadid followed in 2015, the supermodel sisters have walked countless fashion shows. But they’re far from a package deal. The sisters have carved out their own unique careers (not to mention their own increasingly distinct senses of style), and even when they are cast in a show, it’s rare for them to actually appear together. Any good fashion show producer knows it’s best to space your superstar models out a bit for maximum impact. In fact, it’s not uncommon for one sister to open the show, only for the other Hadid to close it out.
wmagazine.com
Lady Gaga Gives Blackpink a Shoutout (Fittingly, in Pink)
Blackpink couldn’t be enjoying a better response to “Pink Venom,” the first single off their upcoming comeback album Born Pink. The song is currently no. 1 on the Billboard Global Charts, and its accompanying fashion-packed music video (which they brought to life during their first U.S. awards show performance at Sunday’s VMAs) has racked up more than 226,000,000 views since its August 19 release. To top it all off, on Monday, Lady Gaga gave “Pink Venom” an added boost by using it as the soundtrack of a pink-heavy Instagram dispatch from Tokyo, Japan. (She’s in town for the latest stops on her The Chromatica Ball tour.)
wmagazine.com
Sydney Sweeney Channels La Dolce Vita at Her First Venice Film Festival
It’s time-old tradition for the stars of the Venice Film Festival to arrive via water taxi, and those who’ve touched down at its 79th edition include a newbie who’s taken a leaf out of Lady Gaga’s book and recognized the potential for a photo op on the level of a red carpet. Sydney Sweeney was oozing Venetian glamour from the moment she was spotted floating towards the Lido di Venezia on Thursday. She was accompanied by her stylist, Molly Dickinson, who made it no mystery why Sweeney is Tory Burch’s latest muse. The 24-year-old actor embraced the brand by dressing in it from head to toe, casually draping a cardigan over her shoulders and soaking in the Italian sun in white belted short shorts.
