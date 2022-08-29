Read full article on original website
Vinny Scollo helping to train the hidden gems of CNY
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the last decade, Vincent Scollo owner of Scollo Strength & Performance has been training some of the top talent in Central New York. Vinny is a Physical Preparation Coach. A Physical Preparation Coach studies all aspects of human performance and designs a game-plan to help people reach their goals.
Juveniles connected to Sculpture Space vandalism
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the ‘Sculpture Space’ art center in shambles during the August 26 weekend. Through the investigation, police learned that several hundred dollars and antique bicycles were among several items that were stolen...
McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
Limp Lizards joins a big wing competition in Buffalo
(WSYR-TV) — We love our wings in Syracuse and Limp Lizard is getting ready to see if theirs can handle the heat! The restaurant is joining the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival in Buffalo for a nationwide competition. Nick Ford, a co-owner at Limp Lizard, talks about his wing recipe and offers a taste to the Bridge Street team.
8th Strongest woman in the world encouraging women at NYS Fair for ‘Women’s Day’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Celebrating women! The Great New York State Fair did just that on Wednesday for Women’s Day. In honor of the special day, fairgoers could stop by the Army Fitness Center to meet Gabriele Burgholzer. She’s the 8th strongest woman in the world!. Gabriele...
August ends as one of the hottest on record
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day right around the corner, that means we are ready to say goodbye to August. Here’s where some of the key weather numbers ended up in Syracuse. It will probably not surprise you that August was warmer than normal. We averaged 74.3...
Summer feel is back to end the week!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After feeling the coolest day in about two months in CNY, the summer feel is returning today, but does the warmup continue into the holiday weekend? Find out below. TODAY:. High pressure is in firm control today resulting in a beautiful late summer day after the coolest...
Northside house fire sends two firefighters to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were sent to area hospitals in stable condition after fighting a blaze on Syracuse’s northside, Syracuse Fire Department says. The department also shares that a firefighter had to “bail out” of the burning home through a window due to excessive heat.
Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County
(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
Man causes car chase and goes on crime spree after being pulled over
(WSYR-TV) — A lengthy car chase and crime spree happened on Tuesday, August 30 around 11:35 p.m. Syracuse Police say 40-year-old Kahari Thomas was stopped on I-90 near I-81 where he was pulled over and refused to cooperate, which resulted in a police chase. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air One...
Syracuse Men’s Soccer’s Christian Curti Earns ACC Defensive Player of the Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse Senior defender Christian Curti was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Curti was instrumental for the Orange in their two victories against Iona and No. 21 Penn State over the weekend. The Brampton, Ontario native pushed ‘Cuse to two clean sheets, marking the first time since 2014 that Orange have started the season with consecutive shutouts.
