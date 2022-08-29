Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid
State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to about 800,000 disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start July 1, 2023.
Radio Iowa
First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in Iowa
A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit owners should watch their pets for...
Radio Iowa
Iowa HHS director says merged agency is better alignment of programs, funding
The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the structure closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full time staff of 4500 and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs.
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
Radio Iowa
Food Bank of Iowa continues to see increased need
Annette Hacker is the spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based agency that serves Iowans who are facing food insecurity. “Food Bank of Iowa set records — and these are not the kind of records that we like to set — for the most individuals served in our history in May and then again in June,” Hacker says. “We are finalizing July numbers next week, the first full week of September, but the trend looks to be the same.”
Radio Iowa
Hunters start duck season with ‘teal only’ limit
Today marks the start of teal and dove hunting seasons in Iowa. Nate Carr, a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, says non-toxic shot is required and guns must be restricted to hold no more than three shells. “Teal season is essentially six bonus hunting days for waterfowl hunters outside...
Radio Iowa
Boat traffic expected to be heavy again this weekend
This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The DNR’s Susan Stocker says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. “Steady, and large, and of course, we have added our increase in paddle...
