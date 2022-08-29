ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid

State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to about 800,000 disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start July 1, 2023.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

First case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease found in Iowa

A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus – which can be deadly to rabbits and hares — was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit owners should watch their pets for...
STORY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Radio Iowa

Food Bank of Iowa continues to see increased need

Annette Hacker is the spokeswoman for the Des Moines-based agency that serves Iowans who are facing food insecurity. “Food Bank of Iowa set records — and these are not the kind of records that we like to set — for the most individuals served in our history in May and then again in June,” Hacker says. “We are finalizing July numbers next week, the first full week of September, but the trend looks to be the same.”
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Hunters start duck season with ‘teal only’ limit

Today marks the start of teal and dove hunting seasons in Iowa. Nate Carr, a conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, says non-toxic shot is required and guns must be restricted to hold no more than three shells. “Teal season is essentially six bonus hunting days for waterfowl hunters outside...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Boat traffic expected to be heavy again this weekend

This holiday weekend is expected to continue what has been a busy summer on Iowa’s lakes and rivers. The DNR’s Susan Stocker says two words describe the crowds she’s seeing during the summer weekends. “Steady, and large, and of course, we have added our increase in paddle...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy