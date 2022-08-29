Man Charged After Boy, 9, Dies Following DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway

A man who was allegedly driving drunk on the Long Island Expressway when he slammed into another vehicle, killing a 9-year-old has been charged.

Travis Dickson, age 27, of Brooklyn, was charged on Monday, Aug. 22, with driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Farmingville around 1:50 a.m.

The crash happened when Dickson, driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the LIE, rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla.

A passenger in the Toyota, Angel Salas, age 9, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, where he later died, police said.

His father, Bruce Koch, age 49, was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Dickson was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and will be arraigned upon release from the hospital.

Angel, who was deemed brain dead, was kept on life support in order to donate organs to help others, his family said on a GoFundMe.

Ali McSherry, director of communications for LiveOnNY, said Angel saved the lives of three people.

"Angel Salas, a precious 9-year-old New Yorker who tragically lost his life after an alleged drunk driver hit the car he was in, became an organ donor hero after his family generously gave the gift of life, which LiveOnNY can now confirm has saved the lives of 3 people in need of organ donation in New York and Florida.

"LiveOnNY is humbled and honored to be the steward of these gifts on behalf of Angel and his family so that others may live on. We extend our deepest condolences to Angel's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them during this difficult time.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said it could. not comment if additional charges will be filed against Dickson now that Angel has died due to an ongoing investigation.

To date, GoFundMe has raised more than $29,000 of a $35,000 goal.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.