Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement

Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
