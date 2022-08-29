Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO