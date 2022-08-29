Read full article on original website
Related
Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab. Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!
ETOnline.com
Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Ava DuVernay's 50th Birthday With Lavish 3-Day Bash
Never let it be said that Oprah Winfrey doesn't know how to pull off a birthday celebration! The media mogul recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the lavish, three-day blowout she hosted in honor of Ava DuVernay's 50th birthday. The duo has been close friends for...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alexis Ohanian Treats Daughter Olympia to First Waffle House Trip — With a Special Meaning
Olympia Ohanian may have just eaten a life-changing waffle. On Friday, Alexis Ohanian took his and Serena Williams's daughter to Waffle House for the first time. While that may not seem like a momentous occasion, the restaurant chain holds a special place in Ohanian's heart. As the 39-year-old explained in...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"
Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Meghan Markle said she thought it was a dig when Mariah Carey called her a diva during her podcast
The Duchess of Sussex interviewed Mariah Carey for her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes." In the episode, the women discuss the word "diva."
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Black Twitter Accuses Tyler Perry of Blaming the Black Community for Whitney Houston’s Death
Tyler Perry is under fire on “Black Twitter” after he seemed to insinuate that the Black community played a part in the personal issues that led to Whitney Houston’s death. The late singer passed away at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Calls out Michael Strahan on Live TV for Hilarious Reaction
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement
Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
ETOnline.com
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
Comments / 1