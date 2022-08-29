Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Adam Driver's Netflix movie White Noise gets strong first reviews
The first reviews are in for Adam Driver's new Netflix movie White Noise – and they are largely glowing. The film, which also stars Greta Gerwig and re-teams Driver with Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, follows an American family as they try and deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life as their town deals with a chemical waste accident.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star lands next lead movie role in new rom-com
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has landed a lead role in new NASA rom-com Space Cadet. The actress will take on the part of Rex, a Florida party girl who becomes the only hope for the organisation's space programme following a fluke, which puts her in training with other candidates with strong resumes. However, they do not possess her smarts, heart and moxie.
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 adds Harry Potter and Paddington 2 star in mystery role
Joker's upcoming sequel Folie à Deux is adding Harry Potter star Brendan Gleeson to its cast. The movie, which is set to see Joaquin Phoenix return to the titular role, will see Gleeson – who also appeared in Paddington 2 – play an undisclosed role, according to Deadline.
digitalspy.com
Hocus Pocus star responds to not coming back for the sequel
Hocus Pocus is returning for a sequel later this year, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles for more magical mischief. But the actors who played the supporting human characters – including Omri Katz, Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw – aren't returning, which isn't necessarily a big surprise as their stories wrapped up with the first one.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown
A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem
She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD reveals first look at final Jesse Lee Soffer episodes ahead of exit
Chicago PD has revealed a first look at Jesse Lee Soffer's final episodes following the news that season 10 of the NBC cop drama will be his last. It's still unclear exactly when (all we know right now is that it'll be sometime this autumn) and how Soffer's exit as Detective Jay Halstead will unfold, but judging from one of the new photos, Jay and his wife Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) are shown sitting in the car together, and they're looking pretty solemn.
digitalspy.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home's heartbreaking new credit scene solves major mystery
Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into cinemas with brand-new footage, and it's now been revealed that it includes a new post-credit scene. During the original theatrical release, the post-credit scene was the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It makes sense that the teaser was taken off for the release of the extended edition, but we didn't know beforehand there'd be a replacement scene.
digitalspy.com
Roles where actors "chew the scenery"
I'm not saying let's just list all the over the top horrible performances. A few can be enjoyable, not all scenery chewing is bad. Ian McDiarmid - Star Wars: Episode III : Revenge Of The Sith. Faye Dunaway - Mommy Dearest. Donald Pleasance – You Only Live Twice. Kevin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star claims bosses set up huge fight scene
Married at First Sight UK star Morag Crichton, who was married to Luke Dawson on the reality show's 2021 season, has claimed that producers set up a huge argument that broke out between the contestants. Last year, things blew up when Morag told the girls over dinner that her co-star...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks confirms devastating new story for Ella Richardson
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is set to air a devastating new storyline for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) as her private photos are leaked online. In scenes which will air next week, Mason attempts to win over Ella's affections on the first day back at school. However, the attempt backfires and ultimately pushes her back towards her ex-boyfriend Charlie.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star apologises after backlash to streaming comments
American Horror Story alum Billy Eichner has tweeted an apology after he made comments in a recent interview that received backlash. While speaking to Variety about his upcoming LGBTQ+ rom-com Bros, Eichner commented on the movie's place in Hollywood amongst what is predominantly heterosexual love stories that are funded by the major studios for theatrical release.
digitalspy.com
The Good Fight star "stunned" to learn show is ending
Christine Baranski has revealed that she had just finished a great day's work shooting season six of The Good Fight when she learned that the show was coming to an end. The show, created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson is a spin-off of The Good Wife and stars Baranski as Diane Lockhart, who is forced to start anew at a new law firm when she loses all of her savings.
digitalspy.com
Billy Mitchell (Poss spoilers)
We all know the saying. You wait ages for a bus and four come along at once. Thats exactly what it feels like we are getting with Billy Mitchell. Sidelined for far too long. What I'd like to see more of is a friendship between him and Eve. They go well together.
digitalspy.com
Orphan Black now up on All 4 - streaming all five seasons
Orphan Black, the acclaimed SF thriller made by the BBC - who in their infinite wisdom only showed the first thee seasons in the UK - is now up on All 4, with all five seasons. Presumably this is to cash in on award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, who is now...
digitalspy.com
Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos reacts to co-star Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Chicago PD actress Tracy Spiridakos has responded to the recent news that her co-star Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving the NBC drama. Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the show, took to Instagram to address her on-screen husband's departure by posting a picture with him alongside the caption: "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
Comments / 0