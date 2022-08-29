ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfn2w_0hZgM6d600

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The trailer shows Yankovic (Radcliffe) sing "My Bologna," a parody of the Knacks' hit song "My Sharona," for friends, and meet and fall for fellow pop icon Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood).

"You will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are," he says in the preview.

Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson and Quinta Brunson also star.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel and directed by Appel. The film will have its world premiere Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival before its release Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He now stars on the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Luckiest Girl Alive' trailer: Mila Kunis confronts her dark past

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Luckiest Girl Alive. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Tuesday featuring Mila Kunis. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the Jessica Knoll novel of the same name. The film is written by Knoll and directed by Mike Barker.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Toby Huss
Person
Eric Appel
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Madonna
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Knacks#The Roku Channel#Miracle Workers
UPI News

Vince Staples to star in self-titled comedy series at Netflix

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Vince Staples is set to star in a self-titled comedy series at Netflix loosely based on his life. The series, The Vince Staples Show, will be a semi-biographical scripted comedy starring the actor and rapper, according to Variety. No additional cast members have been announced. The...
LONG BEACH, CA
UPI News

Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Idris Elba, Anika Noni Rose

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757. -- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860. -- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888. -- Comedienne Jo...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Björk dances in a mushroom cavern in video for 'Atopos'

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Singer Björk on Tuesday released a new music video for "Atopos," the lead single off her upcoming album Fossora. The lyric video features the Icelandic singer at a rave in a psychedelic-inspired mushroom cavern, where the music is accompanied by, among other things, a trippy-looking DJ and perhaps the world's most uniquely dressed band.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Moments from the 79th Venice Film Festival

The 79th Venice Film Festival continued in Venice, Italy, with the cast of "Master Gardener," starring Sigourney Weaver, arriving ahead of the film's premiere on September 3, 2022. The festival also hosted screenings of "Bones and All" starring Timothée Chalamet, "Tár" starring Cate Blanchett and featured the premiere of "White Noise" starring Adam Driver. Julianne Moore is serving as president of the International Jury of the Competition. French actress Catherine Deneuve will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The festival runs until September 10.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Love is Blind alum Mark Cuevas is a married man. The television personality married his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, Sunday at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Cuevas shared photos from the wedding Monday on Instagram, writing, "The Cuevas Family." Rainey confirmed the news...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy