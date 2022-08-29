Read full article on original website
What is Sustainable Computing?
When it comes to the topic of greenhouse gas emissions, the traditional culprits usually fall under the umbrella categories of transportation, fossil fuel, agriculture, or "electricity." But if we dig a little deeper, we find that many of these industries are propped up by the impressive technology sector of the past few decades. And just like Moore's law before it, the technology sector's carbon footprint is increasing at a blistering pace.
LG is adding an NFT platform to its smart TVs
What just happened? Despite public interest in NFTs waning and OpenSea transactions down 99% since May, LG is bringing non-fungible tokens to its smart televisions. Owners of LG TVs running webOS 5.0 or later will be able to access the LG Art Lab platform, allowing them to discover, buy, sell and trade the "high-quality artwork" directly from the televisions.
New US export rules prohibit Nvidia and AMD from selling high-end accelerators to China and Russia
What just happened? US officials have instructed Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to China and Russia without a license. In the case of team green, this is expected to impact the company's bottom line by up to $400 million. It could also prevent Nvidia from completing the development of its Hopper H100 products on schedule and supporting existing A100 GPU customers.
Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch head to Game Pass as Activision deal faces tighter UK scrutiny
The big picture: As antitrust authorities in multiple countries continue their inspection of Microsoft's unprecedented acquisition of Activision Blizzard, UK regulators have expressed deep concerns. While much talk surrounding the deal has focused on Call of Duty and consoles, the British antitrust probe highlights its possible effects on the growing cloud gaming and subscription markets.
Intel says Arc Alchemist A770 & A750 cards will launch "very soon," confirms more specs
In a nutshell: Are you excited about Intel's Arc A770 and A750 cards? Probably not, especially in light of the RTX 4000 and Radeon RX 7000 series on their way. Still, Intel's midrange products are launching simultaneously and "very soon," according to employees. With the underwhelming, entry-level Arc 3 A380...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
To Fold or Not to Fold: Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available. It might be an iterative update over the Z Fold 3, but Samsung's latest device has been hailed as the best foldable released to date. The handheld is, of course, very expensive, and those who've never used a folding smartphone before might worry about such an outlay on something they end up hating.
Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, reveals pricing
In a nutshell: Microsoft has officially confirmed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which allows one membership to be shared across five accounts. The plan has been launched in Ireland and Colombia at a reasonable price of around $11.20 per month. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family...
USB4 Version 2.0 standard delivers data rates up to 80 Gbps
Editor's take: Achieving 80 Gbps of bandwidth over copper cabling is an impressive feat, but passive cables capable of those speeds will be limited to under 1 meter. Meanwhile, the naming convention is as terrible as you'd expect for a USB specification, as less technically-inclined consumers might confuse it with USB 2.0, a standard released over two decades ago that tops out at 480 Mbps.
Intel shows the Arc A770 beating the RTX 3060 in ray tracing benchmarks
Forward-looking: The Intel marketing machine has produced yet another video about the architecture and features of the Arc series, this time with a focus on ray tracing. If Intel's claims are valid, the Arc 7 A770 could have outstanding ray-tracing performance for its tier. The video is staged as an...
PC and tablet market facing negative growth until 2024
TL;DR: Global shipments of traditional PCs are expected to dip nearly 13 percent in 2022 thanks to a combination of a weakening economy, inflation and coming down from the surge in buying over the last two years. According to the latest forecast from International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing...
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X prototype demolishes the 5950X in Cinebench R23
Recap: Last week, AMD announced the 7000-series and scheduled its launch for September 27. If you missed our recap of the event, the bottom line is this: these processors will gorge themselves on power to reach astronomical clock speeds but are otherwise fairly similar to their predecessors. The Ryzen 9...
Trillion with a T: A word on the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things is still a thing. IoT is one of those perennially over the horizon technologies, it is has been five years away for almost 20 years. And as much as many companies have built sizable "IoT" businesses, the big vision still seems distant. Several years ago, we...
Security researchers successfully hijack Windows 11's Power Automate tool
In a nutshell: Windows 11 includes tools to automate repetitive tasks, saving users a lot of time. However, one security researcher says it can also save hackers a lot of time. Microsoft questions the vulnerability of its automation tools, but as usual regarding cybersecurity, human complacency may be the weakest link.
Some Dell XPS 13 Plus laptops have an adhesive problem, the screen might fall off
TL;DR: Dell recently released XPS 13 Plus laptop came showing off impressive specs including an NVMe SSD and an OLED display, alongside a less desirable function row of keys using capacitive touch. However, that may be a minor annoyance as early adopters of the new laptop have discovered that their displays have been becoming dislodged from the chassis and falling out of place, sometimes resulting in a dead display.
Peter Eckersley, tech activist and founder of Let's Encrypt, dies at 43
A sad loss: Peter Eckersley was only 43 years old, and he contributed to the creation of important technology ventures like certificate authority Let's Encrypt, Certbot, and HTTPS Everywhere. A computer scientist from Australia, Eckersley actively promoted discussion and research about highly debated topics like net neutrality and artificial intelligence.
jim1980
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. jim1980 replied to the thread China accuses United States of hacking top space and aviation university. If you study history of cyber attack, it is US who hacked other country first. There is a podcast...
Cryptocurrency exchange accidentally gave customer $10.5 million instead of a $100 refund
Facepalm: What would you do if you suddenly found a deposit of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in your account? A crypto customer in Australia recently faced this moral dilemma and decided to take the money and run. Now the exchange that made the error is trying to do everything possible to erase its mistake and get its funds back. But the person has already spent over $1 million on friends and family.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. More a costly proof-of-concept than a laptop you'd consider buying, Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a step...
Das Keyboard MacTigr
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Das Keyboard has a decent reputation in the mechanical keyboard community, but the new MacTigr full-size keyboard for...
