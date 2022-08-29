High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches

Lake Nummy Photo Credit: Google Maps

Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said.

High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said.

Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, DEP spokesman Larry Hajna said on Monday, Aug. 29.

