ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuNQK_0hZgM3yv00
Lake Nummy Photo Credit: Google Maps

Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said.

High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said.

Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake Nummy in Belleplain State Forest, which spans Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, DEP spokesman Larry Hajna said on Monday, Aug. 29.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, NJ
City
Salem, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
Lebanon, NJ
Government
southjerseyobserver.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Aug. 31

The Camden County Mosquito Commission will be conducting ULV “spraying” operations on Wednesday, August 31 between the hours of 2am-6am in the following locations, weather permitting:. Gloucester Twp. Lower Lake Dr. W. Railroad Ave. W. Central Ave. Clifton Ave. SW Ave. Wilcox Ln. Pine Ave. Sofia Dr. Sofia...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Beaches#Swimming#Belleplain State Forest#Dep
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Pulled From Hot Car In NJ Dies: Prosecutor

An infant died after being found in a hot, locked car on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Central Jersey, authorities said.The incident happened on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, where the baby was found unattended in the unattended car around 3:20 p.m., developing reports say.Temps hovered around 91…
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Speakeasy, Restaurant Heading To Bergen County

Bergen County is getting a new restaurant and speakeasy. The Roosevelt will be moving into the space formerly home to Taos Restaurant, on Paterson Avenue in East Rutherford, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant is designed to look just like a speakeasy, with brushed, gold chandeliers in the saloon,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Truck Flips On NJ Turnpike, Eastbound Lanes Blocked

A truck flipped and blocked all lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike eastbound in Carteret, authorities said.The crash occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the entrance ramp from Roosevelt Avenue to Interchange 12, according to the state Department of Transportation.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
CARTERET, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Mahwah Home

A raging fire ravaged a Mahwah home.The fire ignited in the attached three-car garage and raced through the nearly $1.5 million home set back off a long driveway near Young World Day School on Wyckoff Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.The owner quickly got out and watched in anguish…
MAHWAH, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shook 3 North Jersey Counties Yesterday

There’s been a lot happening this week in North Jersey news — from the reported man with a weapon scare in Hoboken on Monday to over 100 dead vultures turning up on a trail in Sussex County. Now, it was reported that a small 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Morris County yesterday and could even be felt as far as Warren and Passaic Counties. The quake was located just under 3 miles away from Morris Plains and hit at 5:14PM on Tuesday, August 30th, per USGS. NBC New York reported that the quake lasted about 30 seconds and was located about 3 miles underground. This event was likely related to the Ramapo Fault Line, which is considered an active fault line and runs through Morristown. Just after the earthquake, a small aftershock (1.7 magnitude) was reported in nearby Lake Telemark, per Patch.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
350K+
Followers
52K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy