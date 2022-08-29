VIDEO: School Rolls Our Red Carpet For Daughter Of Firefighter Killed In Maryland Rowhouse Fire

A fallen Baltimore City Firefighter's stepdaughter was given a red carpet entrance into her first day of school, as pictured on video by officials.

Mila, the stepdaughter of Kelsey Sadler, was given the welcome start to the school year by her extended fire department family that has come together to support the loved ones of Sadler after her passing, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

Sadler was killed in the line of duty while on a call to the 200 block of S. Stricker Street on Jan. 24, making the "ultimate sacrifice" for her community, officials say.

Kelsey Sadler

Baltimore City Fire Department

Sadler was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant after her passing for her commitment and bravery to Baltimore City.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also joined in wishing Mile and her classmates a happy welcome back to school.