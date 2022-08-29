NFL Rookie Brian Robinson Recovers After Armed Robbery, Teen Suspects Sought

NFL running back Brian Robinson, Jr.'s promising season took an unexpected turn after he was shot multiple times during an attempted armed robbery in Washington DC over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

DC police released photos fo the suspects who approached the 23-year-old rookie athlete on the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast, flashing their handguns and trying to rob him around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, authorities said.

The suspects fired their guns then fled the scene in a vehicle without taking any property. Robinson was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The third-round draft pick out of Alabama was looking like a potential star for the Washington Commanders before he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds in the incident. He’s been listed in stable condition, and he is expected to survive, though his future on the field is unclear.

Robinson was met at the hospital by several members of the Commanders' family, including head coach Ron Rivera, team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, general manager Martin Mayhew, director of mental wellness Barbara Roberts and chief medical officer Anthony Casolaro, according to the Washington Post .

The team issued a statement following the incident.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, DC He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time.”

Rivera also released a statement of his own on social media after meeting with Robinson.

Police said that they’ve recovered a firearm at the scene of the incident and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting.

Robinson has been tabbed as the front-runner for Washington’s top running back job after starring in the preseason alongside fellow back Antonio Gibson. J.D. McKissic is expected to see more action in Robinson’s absence.