Lehigh Valley Doctor Dies Weeks After Bicycle Accident, Coroner Says

Lorraine Dickey Photo Credit: Facebook/Lorraine Dickey

A doctor in the Lehigh Valley has died three weeks after a bicycle accident, authorities said.

Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday, Aug. 28 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

Dickey died of complications from a cervical spine injury she suffered in the Aug. 8 accident on the 100 block of Robert Drive in Upper Macungie Township, the coroner said.

Dickey was a neonatologist as well as a board-certified pediatric hospice & palliative medicine physician, her LinkedIn profile says.

The Allentown woman -- who also survived cancer -- went on to found The Narrative Initiative, an organization that uses research-based techniques to help healthcare professionals better improve their relationships with patients, according to her bio.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

