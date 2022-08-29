Read full article on original website
Timothy James Reiling
Timothy James Reiling, 48, Fort Wayne, formerly of Churubusco, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 10, 1974. Tim is survived by his brother, Travis (Beverly) Reiling, and a sister, Christina Bingham. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home is in charge of...
Michael D. McCombs
Michael D. McCombs, 67, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Byron Health Care Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 17, 1955. Michael is survived by his father, Milton E. McCombs, Columbia City. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley D. Estes — UPDATED
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1952, in Whitley County, the son of Raymond and Fay Estes. He was a 1970 graduate from Clay High School in South Bend and furthered his education by taking three years of college courses. On Aug. 12, 1975, he married the love of his life, Susan Price.
5K Color Run Sept. 17
WINONA LAKE – Madison Elementary is hosting a 5k color run in Winona Lake on Sept. 17. The entry fee is $25. Registration closes Sept. 10. On-site registration is available Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Packet pick-up is a day earlier from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and prior to the race at Winona Lake Park.
Labor Day Closings
WARSAW – Town offices in Winona Lake and Warsaw will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Kosciusko County offices will also be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. In Warsaw, trash normally collected on Monday will be done so on Tuesday.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Fort Wayne Neurosurgery v. Rudolph Aguilera, $655.96. Aegis Dental Group P.C. v. Pam Baker, $732. Jeffrey Bartoszewics, $6,540.10. Melanie Bradley, $2,350.75. Marissa J. Brown, $2,038.72. Kimberly S. Caudill, $1,170.30. Rhonda L. Chapman, $1,518.51. Kenneth...
Alcohol Board Approves Port Winona Permit Renewal
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission addressed an alcoholic beverage permit renewal for Port Winona LLC during a Sept. 1 meeting. The permit is being handled by representatives for the estate of Jim Zachary, one of Port Winona’s former owners who passed away in August 2021. Daniel Zachary, Jim’s father, attended the meeting as an estate representative, alongside Haley Zachary, Jim’s daughter.
Elnita Ruth Hart
Elnita Ruth Hart, 93, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Elnita Ruth was born May 20, 1929. She married Roy Beedy on July 1, 1967; he preceded her in death. She then married James Hart on December 1, 1990; he preceded her in death.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, West SR 14, west of South CR 100W, Silver Lake. Driver: Douglas L. Cook, 65, South Packerton Road, Claypool. Cook said he was traveling eastbound when his vehicle got off on the berm. Due to water in the ditch, the berm was soft and pulled Cook’s semi and trailer into the ditch. The semi hit a marker post for a utility and steel cable for the utility pole and the actual utility pole and drove over and crushed a culvert in the ditch. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Martha Elaine Wing — UPDATED
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Martha was born April 19, 1957. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her companion Mathew Richey, Leesburg; and siblings, RoseAnn McCord, Niles, Mich., Kathleen (Tim) Russell, Elkhart, Marsha (Ted) Hanyzewski, South Bend, Roger (Brenda) Lintz, Niles, Mich., Jimmy Lintz, North Carolina, Tommy (Kim) Lintz, South Bend, Carol (Lonnie) Hale, South Bend and Rebecca Hansen, Granger.
Richard Keith Morris
Richard Keith Morris, 74, Greenwood and Roann, died Aug. 30, 2022, in his home. He was born Dec. 11, 1947. He married Sandra Litwiller on March 1, 1969; she survives in Roann. Rick is also survived by his children, Jennifer Morris (Jason Swinford), Indianapolis and Gregg Morris, Indianapolis; brothers Jim (Jan) Morris, Hopedale Ill. and Bob (Carol) Morris, Normal, Ill.; and his many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Emma Sue Lewis
Emma Sue Lewis, 17, Churubusco, died at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at her residence in Churubusco. She was born Feb. 11, 2005. She is survived by her father Mike Lewis. Churubusco; brother Benjamen (Haleigh Clark) Kelly, Fort Wayne; and grandparents Janis Kelly, Columbia City and Bill (Sue) Lewis, Churubusco.
Cathy Ellen Ball
Cathy Ellen Ball, 70, rural Columbia City, died at 4:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 16, 1952. She is survived by her son, Caleb Ball, Columbia City; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Penny (Phillip) Valjack, Columbia City. Smith &...
Billy Farist Martin
Billy Farist Martin, 83, Plymouth, died at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Billy was born Sep. 15, 1938. On Feb. 14, 2001, Billy and Janis Hygema Ross were united in marriage; Janis preceded him in death. Billy is survived by his daughter, Teresa Martin,...
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Sep. 15
PIERCETON — Pierceton will be holding their Free Community Dinner this month. The menu is chicken and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, a fruit cup and cookies, all neatly organized in a carryout container. The free dinner is open to the public and will start at 5 p.m. Thursday,...
Dona Mae Maze — UPDATED
Dona Mae (Hopper) Maze, 99, Wakarusa, formerly of Argos, died at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Oct. 13, 1922. On Aug. 7, 1943, she married Joe R. Maze; he preceded her in death. Dona is survived by her sons, Terry (Jennifer)...
Echoes Of The Past To Honor Kurt Miller
CLAYPOOL — Echoes of the Past is to honor the late Kurt Miller through a tractor drive. The Third Annual Kurt Miller Tractor Drive will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. It will start at 9:30 a.m. The drive will leave from Miller’s childhood home, located at 8298 W. 600S,...
Silver Lake Demolition Set To Begin Tuesday
SILVER LAKE – Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley said Friday, Sept. 2, that Silver Lake officials have learned demolition of the old Silver Lake School on High Street is set to begin Tuesday. Town leaders hope to eventually replace the old brick three-story building with a community center. Past employees, students...
Jerry Lee Ferguson
Jerry Lee Ferguson, 81, Leesburg, beloved patriarch of the Ferguson family, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, in his home in Leesburg surrounded by loved ones. We will remember Jerry as a humble man and entrepreneur that did not seek attention nor affirmation for his work. He is survived by Norma Lane Ferguson, his wife of 55 years. Also surviving are his two sons, Mark and Michael Ferguson; his sister Jane Miller; sister-in-law Lynn Gresham; and seven grandchildren, Claudia, Gracie, Dean, Cooper, Frances, Ruby and Clark, who all affectionately called him “Duke.” Not ironically, Jerry was a fan of John Wayne, and all things 1950’s, including music and automobiles. He was an avid golfer and karaoke enthusiast. Jerry was a graduate of Ball State University and a member of the United States Navy, proudly serving from 1960-64.
Group Remembers Those Lost To Overdoses
WARSAW — The problem with drug addiction is not solely tied to those directly struggling with it and their families and friends, but the greater community as a whole. That was one of the messages heard Wednesday, Aug. 31, during a gathering at Central Park in Warsaw that was organized locally by Walking in Awareness and Recovery for International Overdose Awareness Day.
