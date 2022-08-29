ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

CPSO arrests 17-year-old student for threats of shooting [VIDEO]

By Bjorn Morfin
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxCB1_0hZgK8K800

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Over the weekend, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) arrested a Sulphur High School student who threatened to carry out a shooting.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

Authorities investigating threat of violence at V.B. Glencoe Charter School

According to CPSO, the 17-year-old student threatened to carry out a shooting on a specific day. CPSO also said that the student did not specify if it would actually occur on school property.

After further investigation and an interview with the student, he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

