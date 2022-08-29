ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC New York

2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn

Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
BROOKLYN, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Lowe's trip results in arrests for Plattsburgh pair

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh pair is facing charges after one was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and the other wanted on an outstanding warrant. New York State Police were called to Lowe’s in Plattsburgh at about 9:30 p.m. April 29 after store employees reported finding a backpack belonging to someone who’d just left the Centre Drive location.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings

NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Juvenile driver clocked doing 105 mph in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS — A juvenile from Swanton was cited for negligent operation following an incident in St. Albans today. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-89 north at around 12:50 p.m. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 miles per hour. Police say...
SWANTON, VT
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WCAX

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
BURLINGTON, VT
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
newportdispatch.com

Lowell woman wanted by police

NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
NEWPORT, VT

