NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO