Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
NBC New York
2 Arrested Months After TSA Agent Was Gunned Down on Call With Sister in Brooklyn
Police arrested two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a longtime TSA worker who was gunned down blocks from his Brooklyn home while talking to his sister on the phone. Richard Barrett and Irene Brown were charged Thursday with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who worked at JFK Airport for nearly 20 years. Barrett, 34, also faces a weapon possession charge.
suncommunitynews.com
Lowe's trip results in arrests for Plattsburgh pair
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh pair is facing charges after one was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and the other wanted on an outstanding warrant. New York State Police were called to Lowe’s in Plattsburgh at about 9:30 p.m. April 29 after store employees reported finding a backpack belonging to someone who’d just left the Centre Drive location.
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
Driver pulls woman, 78, from car in Brooklyn; strikes man while fleeing: NYPD
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An Access-A-Ride driver dragged a 78-year-old woman from his vehicle in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The woman had hired the driver to take her to a physical therapy appointment, officials said. The driver went around the block and when the woman asked to be dropped off in front […]
NYPD: Man, woman killed in separate East Village shootings
NEW YORK -- Gun violence was a major concern on Thursday in the East Village.That's after the NYPD responded to two shootings just blocks from each other.In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.During the afternoon, police say a 26-year-old man was shot in a courtyard. He was on a Citi Bike that ended up on the ground, with a pool of blood next to it."I was sitting at my window, I heard three shots. First, I thought it was firecrackers. Then, I thought it was strange, a pop every 10 seconds," one person...
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies
According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Juvenile driver clocked doing 105 mph in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS — A juvenile from Swanton was cited for negligent operation following an incident in St. Albans today. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-89 north at around 12:50 p.m. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 miles per hour. Police say...
Suspect’s arrest leads to violent clash between cops and civilians in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — NYPD officers clashed with a crowd of civilians Tuesday while arresting a suspect sought in an attempted murder case, according to authorities and a viral video of the incident. Police said several officers were assaulted, including one who sustained a minor head injury, while taking Elvin James, 22, into custody on […]
Man knocks woman out after kicking her repeatedly in Brooklyn robbery: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man kicked a woman repeatedly inside a Brooklyn building until she lost consciousness, police said. The 42-year-old victim was inside a building along Third Avenue near 44th Street on Sunday when the suspect took her bag and kicked her all over the body, according to authorities. He ran off […]
Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial
A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
Man sentenced to 29 years in prison for shooting at Freeport police
David Serrant, 23, is a suspected Crips gang member.
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the NYPD officer shown on video punching a young woman in her face. The post NYC Mayor Defends NYPD Cop Who Punched Woman’s Face On Video: He ‘Showed Great Restraint’ appeared first on NewsOne.
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police
NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
VIDEO: Car sought in drive-by shooting on Brooklyn street
Police released video on Wednesday of a vehicle sought in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, authorities said.
VIDEO: NYPD releases bodycam footage in chaotic Harlem arrest, says officer 'fended off' woman
The NYPD said the altercation is under review after video spread widely on social media Wednesday and sparked a war of words between people condemning and defending the cop’s actions.
