FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael James Willette
MOOERS | Michael James Willette, 63, of Mooers, New York, surrounded by his family, went home to the Lord Aug. 11, 2022. He was born Oct. 22, 1958, in Plattsburgh, New York, the son of Roderick (Bud) Willette and Beverly (Boulrice). He served in the United States Army, and he...
Inaugural North Country Housing Forum coming to Plattsburgh
Sept. 24 collaborative forum led by city, Attorney General’s Office, Legal Aid and more. PLATTSBURGH | Soon, Plattsburgh City Hall will host the First Annual North Country Housing Forum with the goal of providing education and resources to tenants and landlords in the North Country. The event- being held...
COVID-19 takes the life of 130th Warren Co. resident
QUEENSBURY | COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Waren County resident — the 130th since the pandemic began in April 2020, the county Health Services office reported Aug. 25. This person was in their 80s and lived at home before dying of the virus in an area hospital....
Editorial: Center for Writing helping to restore lost art
If you don’t feel like talking to the person next to you on an airplane, says Adirondack poet Chase Twichell, tell them that you are a poet. We would hope, as Christians tell us about sinners, it is possible to hate the poetry but not the poet — but even so, the point is well taken. We tend to fearfully distance ourselves from the very art form that might come closest to explaining our own souls.
Lowe's trip results in arrests for Plattsburgh pair
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh pair is facing charges after one was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and the other wanted on an outstanding warrant. New York State Police were called to Lowe’s in Plattsburgh at about 9:30 p.m. April 29 after store employees reported finding a backpack belonging to someone who’d just left the Centre Drive location.
Wild Center premieres documentary series
TUPPER LAKE | The Wild Center has officially debuted its new documentary series, “Wild Tales”. The long-form videos feature the Adirondack animals that call The Wild Center home, along with the Animal Care Staff who create a safe and enriching environment for them 24/7. “Wild Tales” gives a...
Planning board seeks participation in housing survey
LAKE GEORGE | As a follow-up to the employer survey the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB) conducted a few months ago, LCLGRPB is now inviting the community to participate in a survey to identify gaps in the local housing market and to strategize ways to tackle the region’s housing challenges.
Storm damage shuts down Essex County roads
Numerous roads closed in Moriah, Westport, Essex and Crown Point. WESTPORT | A National Weather Service warned storm cell blew through Westport Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, part of a huge system that stretched from the Canadian border to Louisiana. Fierce wind twisted tree tops, sheared the tops off some large...
