newschannel20.com
Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
newschannel20.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Illinois county
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The second bat has tested positive for rabies in Champaign County. UPDATE: Illinois reports 4 rabid bats in two weeks. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) urges the public to be aware of rabid animals, in particular bats. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois Foodbank joins Feeding America's Hunger
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The month of September is Hunger Action Month. The Central Illinois Foodbank is encouraging individuals to take action and join the fight against hunger. “Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,”...
newschannel20.com
IDOT is hiring winter workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
newschannel20.com
Governors unite to help battle blood shortage
Multiple governors, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, are joining together to help blood banks across the country. Since there is a national blood shortage throughout the country, governors gave donating blood its own day and its own week. Governors across the United States have declared National Blood Week to run...
newschannel20.com
Illinois to tackle critical staffing shortages
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday. The goal of the initiative is to address staffing shortages in the State of Illinois’ agencies...
newschannel20.com
Water plan task force training in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is working to solve the water issues Illinois is facing. On Monday, IDNR hosted a public meeting to help update the state's 40-year-old water plan. The meetings were to present the new draft and gain feedback from the...
newschannel20.com
Where are the workers? What's behind the dwindling workforce in the restaurant industry
Where are the workers? "Now Hiring" signs can be found everywhere, from store fronts to social media. It's a national issue and the reality is taking a toll on restaurants and businesses across Central Illinois. It's been a long few years for the restaurant industry, one that's had to deal...
newschannel20.com
Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
newschannel20.com
$300 million in funding for energy bill assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance. The funding is to help out income-eligible houses with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. The...
newschannel20.com
Illinois sees first human death from West Nile Virus this year
CHICAGO (WICS) — The first human in Illinois this year to contract West Nile Virus is also the state's first death from the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Tuesday the individual was in their late 70s and a Cook County resident. They became ill...
newschannel20.com
Illinois works to increase gas supply after oil refinery fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, is taking steps to increase the gas supply in Illinois after a fire at a Midwest refinery. A BP gas facility in Whiting, Indiana, shut down over the weekend due to an electrical fire. Afterward, the United States Environmental Protection Agency...
newschannel20.com
Man in pumpkin paddles down Missouri River
Nebraska City, Neb. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Nebraska man took his pumpkin for a trip on the river. Duane Hansen paddled 38 miles on the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin over the weekend. He hopes to have Guinness World Records certify his trip as the longest in a...
newschannel20.com
Extreme drought across Midwest impacting crop conditions
MIDWEST (KHQA) — Dry soil conditions continue to plague many Midwestern states including portions of the Tri-States. With the harvest season getting ready to start up in the next couple of weeks, agricultural professionals are asking themselves what this year's crops might look like. The area produces over 33%...
newschannel20.com
PHOTOS: Severe thunderstorms hit central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over the weekend and on Monday, there were severe thunderstorms across central Illinois. We would like to see your pictures of the storm. You can share your pictures using chime in on our website.
newschannel20.com
Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology national awards finalist
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Innovation (DoIT) has been selected as a finalist in two categories for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) awards. “We are thrilled and honored to be selected as finalists by this prestigious national organization,” said Illinois Department of...
