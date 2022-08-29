Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
24 units damaged in fire at Albuquerque apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews with Albuquerque Fire Rescue are responding to a two-alarm apartment fire at 1515 Columbia Drive southeast. AFR assessed three people for injuries, two were injured but neither sustained life-threatening injures. 24 units were effected and by either fire, smoke and water damages. 'Engine 2 was...
rrobserver.com
Legislator involved in crash near Old Town
SANTA FE – Albuquerque police and paramedics responded to a roll-over crash Friday involving state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who said he lost consciousness while driving, just before the wreck. Witnesses told officers that Candelaria’s vehicle “was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light” before...
VIDEO: Woman bolts from police at Route 66 Casino
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lapel and dash cam footage from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shows a hectic scene outside Route 66 Casino Hotel, as a woman refuses to leave the property, rams police vehicles with her car, speeds off, and ends up driving off a roadway. On August 4, deputies were called out to the […]
Santa Fe motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died […]
Albuquerque looks to ramp-up Gateway Center capacity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to help address homelessness and offer services to Albuquerque’s unhoused, the city is hoping to complete key construction of the Gateway Center by late this winter. And the city wants to open up 100 beds for overnight use by July 2023. Located in the former Gibson Medical Center, the […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Cerrillos Rd. closed
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say Cerrillos Rd. at St. Michael’s Dr. is closed in both directions because of a traffic investigation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as...
msn.com
How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico?. Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations...
KRQE News 13
PHOTOS: Old Man Gloom throughout the years
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra has been a favorite New Mexico tradition since 1924. The marionette stands 50 ft. tall and is said to be the physical representation of all the negative energy that humans put out into the world, which eventually gets destroyed in a fire that represents the crowd’s positive energy. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe puts on the annual event the weekend before Labor Day at Fort Marcy Park.
Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
Zozobra: What you need to know before heading out
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is Friday night at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe. This is a rain or shine event but the weather might force an earlier or later start to the festivities. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. but what out for road closures ahead of that. Bishops […]
Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho and Albuquerque get first non-alcoholic Kava bar
Pureland Kava and Tea Bar, a non-alcoholic bar that serves Kava drinks, opened on August 27 with the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce handling the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This bar is the first of it’s kind in Rio Rancho or Albuquerque. There is one Kava bar in Santa Fe.
rrobserver.com
RRPD arrest records: July 22-July 31
Mitchell White, 37, Rio Rancho, was arrested for Assault Upon A Peace Officer, Resisting An Officer and had a Felony Warrant For his Arrest near Southern Blvd. Michael Dehoney, 65, Rio Rancho, was arrested for burglary near NM-528 and Northern Blvd. Jayson Waldron, 19, Rio Rancho, was cited for Interference...
Property Crime: Albuquerque business owners spending big to prevent it
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque business owners are fed up. One of the biggest commercial property owners in Albuquerque is paying $100,000 to protect their property, but they feel it’s a lost cause and are demanding change. Doug Peterson, President of Peterson Properties, says crime in the city is so out of control he’s had to […]
CNM to hold memorial for student killed in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding. Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a […]
Iconic Lindy’s Diner in downtown Albuquerque to be sold
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic building that stands out in the heart of downtown is for sale. The owners of the Bliss Building and Lindy’s Diner are ready to say goodbye. “It is iconic, we’ve been here for so long. I’ve been here for so long,” said Lindy’s Diner Co-owner Dawn Vatoseow. Dawn and Steve […]
KRQE News 13
City of Albuquerque plans to expand bike program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project that has been a long time coming. A facility that is just too good to keep in one spot. Construction has started on a new city-owned bicycle safety education center. “This is just going to give a lot of people much easier access to the services we offer,” said David Flores, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend
This Labor Day weekend, burn your gloom at Zozobra, tour artists' studios in Chama, Silver City, and Taos, and get festive at the Harvest Wine Festival, Hatch Chile Festival, Wagon Mound Bean Day, and Gate City Music Festival. 1 Burn your gloom. Say goodbye to all the sorrows of 2022...
rrobserver.com
Affordable homes getting harder to find in Rio Rancho
New homes seem to be completed daily, with these awaiting roofing work in Broadmoor Heights, between Idalia Road and Paseo del Volcan, with Pulte Homes the builder. (Gary Herron/Observer) Once heralded as the ideal place for a young family or newlyweds seeking their first home — avoiding high prices in...
