Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates

The Associated Press
 8 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:10 a.m.

The children of past champions Tracy Austin and Hana Mandlikova are making their own U.S. Open memories.

Brandon Holt, Austin’s son, knocked off No. 10-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets after advancing through the qualifying tournament into his first Grand Slam main draw.

Holt says he couldn’t remember what advice Austin, the 1979 and 1981 U.S. Open women’s champion, gave him before the match, but that it was probably to have fun and enjoy it.

Austin also owned a victory over Kathy May, Fritz’s mother, from a tournament in Philadelphia in 1978.

Mandlikova’s daughter, Elizabeth Mandlik, received a wild card into the tournament and edged Tamara Zidansek 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Mandlikova won the 1985 U.S. Open for one of her four Grand Slam singles titles.

___

11:30 p.m.

Danka Kovinic heard the roars of the crowd early in her match against Serena Williams and one thing quickly came to mind.

Kovinic said to herself: “OK, if they’re going to be this loud the whole match, it’s going to be tough.”

Williams beat her 6-3, 6-3, but Kovinic felt she played better than the score. She thought she handled Williams’ power well, but acknowledged some difficulty with the noise.

The 27-year-old from Montenegro said she sometimes had trouble gauging how far Williams’ shots would go because she couldn’t hear the sound off the racket.

But she loved the opportunity to play the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, calling it “an experience that I only could think of and dream of maybe in my entire career.”

___

10:50 p.m.

Serena Williams is not ready to declare that the U.S. Open will be her last hurrah.

Asked after her first-round victory Monday night whether this will definitively be her final tournament, Williams replied with a knowing smile: “Yeah, I’ve been pretty vague about it, right?”

And then she added: “I’m going to stay vague, because you never know.”

When she announced three weeks ago she was ready to move on from being a tennis player, Williams indicated the U.S. Open could be it for her, but she never explicitly said it would be.

___

9:55 p.m.

Serena Williams promises that whatever she does after tennis, she will still be intense like she was as a player.

Williams says her next chapter will be “like Serena 2.0.”

Williams still didn’t definitively say she was retiring during a ceremony after her first-round victory over Danka Kovinic. But the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made it clear she is ready for different things, saying “there’s other chapters in life.”

The ceremony, which included her husband and daughter coming onto the court as well as Billie Jean King, included a tribute narrated by Oprah Winfrey titled “Dear Serena.” It ended by saying: “Just know whatever you do next, we’ll be watching. With love, all of us.”

___

9:15 p.m.

Serena Williams will get at least one more singles match in what could be the final tournament of her career.

Williams pulled away to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th victory at the U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion advances to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Wednesday.

___

8:30 p.m.

Serena Williams is halfway to starting her U.S. Open with a victory after taking the first set 6-3 against Danka Kovinic.

Williams won the first two games, dropped the next three, and then regained her grip before closing it out in 55 minutes.

Williams has said she is preparing to end her tennis career, but a victory would send her into a second-round match against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

___

7:35 p.m.

Serena Williams is back on the court she has dominated like none other — perhaps for the last time.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has started her first-round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Williams has said she is preparing to end her tennis career, which could come after this tournament she has won six times.

With Spike Lee on the court for the coin toss and Queen Latifah narrating a tribute video, there was far more hype than the usual first-day match. Williams emerged from the locker room wearing a glittery jacket and long skirt after being introduced as the greatest of all time.

Williams then held serve to open the match, hitting consecutive aces after she faced two break points.

___

6:50 p.m.

Serena Williams has wrapped up her final practice before the U.S. Open after a half-hour.

As she walked along the courts, back toward Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans shouted her name, “Serenaaaaa!” She lifted her arm to wave her racket in acknowledgement.

She then took a drink from a water bottle and kept walking, lips pursed, toward the stadium for what could be the last singles match of her prolific career.

___

6:30 p.m.

Serena Williams has started a warmup session on a practice court just outside Arthur Ashe Stadium before her first-round match at the U.S. Open.

Williams was greeted by screams from fans who filled the stands at the practice area as she took the short walk from Ashe about 45 minutes before she is due to face Danka Kovinic.

Before grabbing her racket, Williams walked over to greet her good friend, former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, and Wozniacki’s husband, former NBA player David Lee, with hugs.

Williams began trading shots from the baseline with her hitting partner as coach Eric Hechtman and advisor Rennae Stubbs looked on.

___

4:10 p.m.

Ukrainian Daria Snigur’s first career win on the WTA Tour was a big one.

The 20-year-old stunned No. 7 seed Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant to her family and her country during its war with Russia.

Snigur wore a pin in the colors of Ukraine’s flag on her chest and put her hands around it after the final point.

Snigur took part last week in the “Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition” in Louis Armstrong Stadium to raise money to aid Ukraine, and she said that might have helped her nerves when she returned to the same court Monday.

Halep had won 19 of her last 22 matches and recently returned to the top 10, but the two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled at the U.S. Open throughout her career.

___

3:15 p.m.

Wu Yibing has become the first Chinese man to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era.

Wu upset No. 31 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. He had played his way into the field through the qualifying tournament, joining countryman and fellow qualifier Zhang Zhizhen as the first Chinese men in the U.S. Open main draw since the open era began in 1968.

Wu won the 2017 U.S. Open boys singles and doubles titles.

Zhang lost to Tim van Rijthoven in five sets.

___

2 p.m.

Andy Murray has reached the second round of the U.S. Open with one of the first upsets of the tournament.

Murray beat No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles 10 years ago in Flushing Meadows.

No. 16 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain was another seeded loser, beat in straight sets by American J.J. Wolf.

Third-seeded Maria Sakkari and No. 17 Caroline Garcia were among the early winners on the women’s side.

___

12:20 p.m.

A small group of demonstrators chanting “Novak! Novak!” outside the entrance of the U.S. Open urged an end of the vaccine travel mandate that kept Novak Djokovic from competing in this year’s tournament.

Djokovic, who is from Serbia, was not able to travel to the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was able to compete during the previous two U.S. Opens held during the pandemic, but the current vaccine requirement began last Nov. 8.

Members of Families are Essential and Children’s Health Defense & Teachers for Choice were among the demonstrators, standing behind signs that read “End The Travel Mandate Now!”

___

11:15 a.m.

With Serena Williams on the schedule at night, the U.S. Open has begun with far more buzz than usual for Day 1.

Play has started at the final Grand Slam of the year, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev among the players who will be in early action Monday.

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last year in Flushing Meadows, plays the lead match in Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Stefan Kozlov at noon.

Past U.S. Open champion Andy Murray is facing No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in one of the matches that has begun.

Williams will begin the night session in Ashe for the start of what could be the final tournament of her career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faces Danka Kovinic.

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion who missed the tournament last year, also is on the schedule, along with past U.S. Open champions Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

