ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Tyson’s big day leads Mustangs past EHT

OCEAN CITY — In the first high school football game played in New Jersey this year, a lanky junior on the Mainland Mustangs had a banner day, nabbing an interception, running back a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and catching a pass for another score. Jamie Tyson, a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open

With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, NJ
City
Allentown, NJ
Allentown, NJ
Sports
City
Robbinsville, NJ
Allentown, NJ
Education
City
Hightstown, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows

A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
VERONA, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pop Warner
travellemming.com

Is Newark Safe? (Honest Advice for 2022)

When planning a trip to Newark, you may wonder — is Newark safe?. It’s a valid concern as you want you and your loved ones to be safe when you travel. I’ve called the Garden State my home for over 30 years, part of it as a resident of Newark. I can honestly say that the city is moderately safe for travel, depending on where you stay in Newark and the precautions you take.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lawrenceville School#High School Football#Gridiron#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Allentown High School#Redbirds
Examiner

Examiner Datebook, Aug. 31

• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting and a special presentation, Tom Robbins, “A Mystery in the Woods” – Ye Olde Robbins Burial Ground, at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Meeting House, 70 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The annual meeting of the Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will follow the annual meeting of the Friends. Details: www.oymh.org.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Events Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend In New Jersey

Although Labor Day weekend is upon us, there are still plenty of events to add to your calendar before the end of your summer vacation here in New Jersey. Plus, look on the bright side, it’s almost officially locals summer. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends...
RIVERDALE, NJ
NJ.com

One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Examiner

Examiner

Millstone Township, NJ
111
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News for Plumstead, Allentown, Millstone in Monmouth County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/examiner/

Comments / 0

Community Policy