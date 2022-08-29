Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com
Tyson’s big day leads Mustangs past EHT
OCEAN CITY — In the first high school football game played in New Jersey this year, a lanky junior on the Mainland Mustangs had a banner day, nabbing an interception, running back a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown and catching a pass for another score. Jamie Tyson, a...
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Trio of stakes races, BBQ and N.J. craft beer festival on tap Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – Three $100,000 stakes races and the popular BBQ and New Jersey Craft Beer festival will highlight the four-day Labor Day weekend of racing at Monmouth Park starting on Friday, Sept. 2. The stakes schedule for the holiday weekend gets underway Saturday with the $100,000 Violet Stakes for...
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
Mike Tyson to debut his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at 3 N.J. legal weed shops over Labor Day weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting
A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
New Jersey Globe
Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows
A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
Asbury Park Pastor Fears Toms River Shooting Could Lead to More Violence
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A pastor speaking out on behalf of the family of the...
travellemming.com
Is Newark Safe? (Honest Advice for 2022)
When planning a trip to Newark, you may wonder — is Newark safe?. It’s a valid concern as you want you and your loved ones to be safe when you travel. I’ve called the Garden State my home for over 30 years, part of it as a resident of Newark. I can honestly say that the city is moderately safe for travel, depending on where you stay in Newark and the precautions you take.
Man shot, killed in mid-day shooting in Newark
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around noon Wednesday in Newark, officials said. Donnell Gillespie was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Gillespie, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene about 20...
njarts.net
Yes will bring ‘Close to the Edge’ celebration tour to New Brunswick and Englewood
Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Close to the Edge album with a tour that comes to the State Theatre in New Brunswick, Oct. 9, and BergenPAC in Englewood, Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., with pre-sales beginning earlier in the week. Other...
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 31
• The Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House will hold their annual meeting and a special presentation, Tom Robbins, “A Mystery in the Woods” – Ye Olde Robbins Burial Ground, at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Meeting House, 70 Yellow Meeting House Road, Upper Freehold Township. The annual meeting of the Old Yellow Meeting House Cemetery Association will follow the annual meeting of the Friends. Details: www.oymh.org.
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Events Scheduled For Labor Day Weekend In New Jersey
Although Labor Day weekend is upon us, there are still plenty of events to add to your calendar before the end of your summer vacation here in New Jersey. Plus, look on the bright side, it’s almost officially locals summer. Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends...
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
2.3-magnitude earthquake strikes northern New Jersey
A minor earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Geological Society reported.
Texas men transporting undocumented immigrants busted in N.J. with guns, cash, prosecutor says
Two Texas men who had just been paid for transporting two undocumented immigrants from Texas to New York were arrested last week in New Jersey, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Detectives from the office’s narcotic task force stopped the car on Aug. 25 in Ridgefield and a...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
Video released of police questioning actor Gary Busey in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
The victims say the incidents happened during photo shoots with Busey at the Monster Mania convention.
