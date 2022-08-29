ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SALINE COUNTY —Two people from Salina were jailed after a pursuit on Interstate 135 Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol contacted Salina police that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Disturbance, shots fired lead to arrests in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance call involving shots fired Thursday afternoon in Hutchinson led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. A little after 3 p.m., Hutchinson police responded to the 1400 block of Katie Drive in reference to a disturbance and shooting. “Officers located...
Abandon Stolen Vehicale Leads To Arrest

4 Juveniles attempting to hitch a ride linked to abandon stolen car on Magnolia St. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News that officers were called to the corner of Quincy and Max on Wednesday morning. Dispatch informed the responding officer that 4 juveniles were trying to hitch a ride. Meanwhile another officer was reporting to an abandon vehicle on the interstate at Magnolia which was reported stolen from Concordia.
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
Kan. man jailed after disturbance between neighbors, standoff

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple requested charges after a stand-off in Junction City. On Tuesday afternoon, the Junction City Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance between neighbors on the 800 block of Skyline Drive, according to a media release.
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
Salina man nabbed on warrants, requested drug charges

A Salina man suspected of stealing a bicycle in a central Salina neighborhood was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after he fled on foot. A witness told police of seeing a man in a gray shirt and shorts riding off on a bicycle from a neighbor's residence in the 600 block of Montrose Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about Casey's counterfeit cash case

On Tuesday, Salina Police Department officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Casey’s, 1100 E. Iron Avenue. At approximately 5:22 a.m. on Tuesday, a female suspect pulled up to the gas pumps in a silver four-door Dodge Avenger. She entered the store and prepaid for fuel using a $100 bill. It was later discovered the bill was counterfeit.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Benjamin Ecclesiastes; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm.
Local first responders, USD 305 and SRHC staff train for active shooters

This week the Salina Police Department, Salina Fire Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Regional Health Center, and USD 305 staff participated in active shooter training. Salina Regional Health Center was gracious enough to provide a space to train, provided role players, and were able to train their staff along with officers, deputies, and EMS personnel. Thank you SRHC for the continued support and partnership in this endeavor. Great training and experience for all involved.
Police arrest 3rd suspect for alleged armed robbery in Manhattan

MANHATTAN– After further investigation into a July 28, robbery on Waterway Place in Manhattan, police have identified and arrested a third suspect. On Wednesday, police arrested Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City on requested charges of aggravated robbery after it was reported he and two other suspects robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint.
Saline County's K-9 Maggie persuades wanted man to exit garage

NEW CAMBRIA - A man wanted on multiple warrants finally exited a garage in which he was hiding from deputies thanks to the persuasion of K-9 Maggie. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to New Cambria for a welfare check Monday afternoon. While at the residence in the 100 block of Mill Street, one of the deputies saw Alyssa Baker, 31, of Salina, who he knew to have an active warrant. She was taken into custody without incident, Soldan said.
McPherson police release more information about Tuesday's lockdown

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School. McPherson police said the incident began around 1:15 p.m. when the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Resurfacing work set for some Salina streets yet this week

On Thursday and Friday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
Chip seal work scheduled for several Salina streets Thursday

On Thursday, Circle C Paving and Construction LLC of Goddard will begin the City of Salina’s annual chip seal project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Chip sealing is a method of pavement surface treatment which prolongs the serviceability of streets by sealing the surface. Combined with joint and crack sealing, this surface treatment program extends the service life of pavement.
Man indicted for crash that killed Kansas man, injured family

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kentucky— The man accused of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a family from Nickerson, Kansas on July 5 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The indictment against 33-year-0ld Michael Hurley charges him with one count...
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

