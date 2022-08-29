NEW CAMBRIA - A man wanted on multiple warrants finally exited a garage in which he was hiding from deputies thanks to the persuasion of K-9 Maggie. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to New Cambria for a welfare check Monday afternoon. While at the residence in the 100 block of Mill Street, one of the deputies saw Alyssa Baker, 31, of Salina, who he knew to have an active warrant. She was taken into custody without incident, Soldan said.

